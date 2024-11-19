Country music’s popularity is at an all-time high, with artists like Beyoncé and Chappell Roan even getting into the genre. This year’s annual telecast of the 58th Annual CMA Awards, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will show listeners just how strong the genre is, with a little help from the biggest names in country music. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning return to host, and they welcome a new third emcee, Lainey Wilson, winner of last year’s Entertainer of the Year award.

Wilson, who also appeared on Paramount Network’s majorly popular drama Yellowstone as singer Abby in Season 5, is up to the task, even crediting the series with helping her prepare. “Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m always up for a new experience,” Wilson says. “But honestly, getting to be on Yellowstone has made being in front of the camera a little more familiar.”

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that her cohosts are so affable and charming. “Luke and Peyton have become two of my good buddies,” she says. “I’m planning on giving ’em a run for their money, and maybe we’ll get ’em in a pair of bell bottoms. Luke’s been teaching me some of his new dance moves, and Peyton’s coached me on some quarterback drills to help my pocket presence.” Wilson jokingly adds: “I told him I’m saving those moves for the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving.”

What really makes the “4x4xU” singer perfect for the gig is her sense of humor, after all. That, and her complete devotion to the subject matter. “What I love about Luke and Peyton is they don’t take themselves too seriously, and I try to do the same,” Wilson says.

Wilson and Bryan are joined by a long list of performers, and songs have already been announced for the big night, including: Kelsea Ballerini dueting with Noah Kahan on “Cowboys Cry Too,” Brooks & Dunn singing “Believe” alongside Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Luke Combs (singing “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”), Cody Johnson, first-timers Riley Green and Ella Langley singing “you look like you love me,” Megan Moroney (“Am I Okay?”), Kacey Musgraves (“The Architect”), Bailey Zimmerman (“New to Country”), Dierks Bentley, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett and Molly Tuttle.

King of Country George Strait is also saluted this year, receiving the CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. “This is a night to honor and celebrate country music, and the three of us [hosts] eat, sleep and breathe it,” says Wilson. “Country music is truly the soundtrack of my life, so I’m looking forward to being a part of this moment.”

The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 20, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)