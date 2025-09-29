HGTV Stars Support Mina Starsiak Hawk Following Heartbreaking Loss

Mina Starsiak Hawk is feeling the love from her HGTV family amid the loss of her family’s dog, Frank.

The former Good Bones star announced the death of her beloved pet by sharing a Facebook screenshot of photos of herself and Frank from seven years ago via Instagram.

“I haven’t been ready to share, but I know a lot of you watched Frank grow up and have a place in your hearts for him as well,” she began her Friday, September 26, post. “He had cancer and passed a couple weeks ago. He spent his time towards the end lounging at my side while I worked or eating hot dogs at every one of Jacks baseball games and getting all the pets and love.”

Hawk went on to call Frank “the most amazing companion to Steve and I and the kids,” adding, “And [he’s] been there for us to snuggle on during some of the hardest times in our lives the last 8 years. But also been there and been a part of some of the best.”

She continued, “He’s with his sisters now across the rainbow bridge and no longer is pain. We definitely still are struggling without him and will be for some time. A void is left which makes you ask yourself, why even fall in love with a pup to begin with. But looking at any single picture of him, it’s so worth the love he gave while we had him.”

Hawk concluded her emotional post by writing, “Love you, Franky. 🐾.”

In addition to the Facebook screenshot, Hawk’s Instagram upload featured photos of herself and her family with Frank from over the years. (Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, share two kids — son Jack, 7, and daughter Charlotte, 5.)

Among the post’s comments were many messages from Mina’s HGTV colleagues. “😭💔 I’m so sorry you guys!” wrote Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington. “I just wish they would figure out how to give us more time with these creatures already 😩💔.”

Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth commented, “Awww so sorry friends! It’s so hard. He was so loved and lived such a great life. 😍😍😍.” Mina’s Good Bones costar Michael J Coyle, meanwhile, left several red heart emojis underneath the post.

Fans also shared their condolences in the comments section. “My deepest condolences 💐 It was so fun watching Frank, such a sweetheart 🧡,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Such a beautiful doggie!🐾 I enjoyed seeing him in all your episodes! Sorry y’all ate hurting, but he no longer is🌈.”

A different commenter wrote, “I remember watching Good Bones when he was a puppy and he would be right there along with you. I’m so so sorry @mina_starsiak_hawk and family. He was loved for sure 😢❤️🐾.”

Frank appeared in several episodes of Mina’s HGTV series, Good Bones, which ran for nine seasons from 2016 to 2024. The series saw Mina and her mother, Karen Laine, team up to renovate homes in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.