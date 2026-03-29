Many people would probably like to take Fox News talent down a peg, but wrestler Kennedy Blades body-slammed journalist Abby Hornacek during a live report on Saturday’s episode of Fox & Friends.

Hornacek was in Tampa, Florida, to cover the Real American Freestyle wrestling event, in which Blades was a participant.

“Kennedy here has been nice enough to offer — we might have forced her into this — but she’s going to show me her signature move,” Hornacek told viewers. “It’s called a suplex.”

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As she got into position, Hornacek admitted — twice — that she was “so nervous” to be on the receiving end of a suplex, but Blades told her to breathe. And soon, Hornacek’s feet were flying through the air as Blades flipped her over, threw her to the mat below, and pinned her.

“Amazing!” Hornacek said, laughing, as she caught her breath and got to her feet. “I don’t think I can be a wrestler.”

She gave a giggling Blades a high five, and she told viewers, “All right, the mic pack did not survive, but I did, luckily. I know that looked worse than it was, but that was a lot of fun. Um, I think I’m gonna stay off the mat from now on. But Kennedy here — I just gotta say, that felt like being thrown off of a skyscraper, and I don’t know if I want to do that again.”

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Even so, Hornacek assured the Fox & Friends anchors she was just fine post-suplex. “That was awesome. I feel great. I feel like a million bucks. Yeah, I’m OK. I feel like a million bucks.”

After the Hornacek’s stunt went viral, Blades told BroBible she was sure to do the suplex correctly.

“I did see a lot of comments [saying] I hurt her and stuff, but there’s technique to everything, right?” the Olympic silver-medalist said. “So if I didn’t turn at the end, I mean, she would have landed on her neck.”

She added, “I can’t believe it blew up … but it’s great, you know? More attention to the sport, that’s what we need.”