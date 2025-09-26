‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Loses Car After Tarot Card Reader Makes ‘Worst Guesses Ever’

Wheel of Fortune had numerous losses on the Thursday, September 25 episode. The contestant who made it to the Bonus Round lost out on taking home a car while another player, who is a tarot card reader, was called out for having the “worst guesses ever.”

Nathan Simpson, from Severance, Colorado, competed against Dan Ang, from Walnut Creek, California, and tarot card reader Dez Johnson, from Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Simpson started a clean-burning candle company with his husband in their basement.

Ang, a new dad, solved the first Toss Up. Simpson solved the first, putting him on the board. He took a big lead with $11,050 when he solved the first puzzle in “Same Letter,” which was “Baseball, Basketball, Bowling.” Johnson guessed a “P,” which obviously wasn’t in the puzzle.

Ang solved the next puzzle — “Eating Dessert For Breakfast” — and put $4,800 in his bank. Johnson was down on her luck in the next puzzle when she landed on “Lose a Turn,” with still no money. Ang solved “You May Say I’m A Dreamer” and won a trip to Montreal. This put him in the lead with $18,654.

Ang guessed two of the three Triple Toss Ups while Simpson solved the last one. For the next puzzle, Ang guessed most of it until he landed on “Bankrupt.” The turn moved to Johnson. After guessing “S,” the puzzle in “Colorful Language” looked like “ON A SI_ _ER _ _ATTER,” and she guessed “F,” which was not in the puzzle. Simpson guessed “On A Silver Platter” for $14,450.

During the final puzzle, Ang spun the $5,000 wedge, so consonants were worth $6,000, making it anyone’s game. After he guessed “Electric Thermometer,” which was wrong, Dez guessed “H,” which obviously wasn’t in the puzzle since it wasn’t the word “Thermometer.” Simpson guessed “Electric Typewriter,” and earned a trip to the Bonus Round with $26,450.

Johnson, despite having a podcast about witches and reading tarot cards, couldn’t predict the future. She didn’t have any money, so Wheel of Fortune sent her home with $1,000. Ang won $22,654.

For the Bonus Round, Simpson brought his mom, Debbie, along with him, who said she loved him, which caused the crowd to aww. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Simpson chose “K,C,H, and A.”

His puzzle then looked like “_A_A_A _ _ _CE.” As the clock counted down, Simpson only guessed “Banana” as the first word with “Banana Place,” but it turned out to be “Papaya Juice.” He had the Hyundai in his envelope, but wasn’t rolling out of there with it.

Fans couldn’t get over how bad Johnson’s guesses were. “Dez. Feel sorry for her, but she was one of the worst puzzle solvers I’ve seen in quite a while,” a Reddit user said.

“I guess she should have drawn the wheel of fortune tarot card instead of the chariot,” another fan said. At the beginning of the episode, she said she pulled the chariot card, which she guessed meant she would win a trip.

“Those ‘F’ and ‘H’ guesses on consecutive puzzles…woof. Catastrophic,” said another.

“Lmfao I thought she said she was a ‘fortune teller’,” a fan wrote.

“The way she blew it several times by calling the wrong letters PMO. Players like that aggravate me,” one last fan wrote.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock