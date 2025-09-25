‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast ‘Impossible’ Food Clue as Player Wins $55,000

Wheel of Fortune fans were not happy with a puzzle on the September 24 episode. Despite a contestant winning $55,815, fans concentrated on the food-centric puzzle, which many thought was impossible to solve.

Megan Baldwin, from Bossier City, Louisiana, played against Jaz Rackley, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Edwin McKinney-Hartsfield, from Round Rock, Texas, on Wednesday. Baldwin has broken nine bones in her body from playing different sports.

Baldwin solved the first toss-up while McKinney-Hartsfield, a girl dad, solved the second. After Bankrupts from all of the contestants on the first puzzle, Baldwin solved “Lily & Crash Pad” for $2,000.

Rackley, a certified personal trainer, finally got on the board when she solved the Mystery Round puzzle. She took the lead with $5,100. The next puzzle was met with confusion from both the players and fans. The game show contestants guessed multiple common letters that weren’t in the puzzle, leaving them shocked. Fans, however, reacted to the puzzle that they thought didn’t make any sense.

In “Rhyme Time,” the puzzle was “Fine Wine & Good Mood Food,” which Baldwin solved for a trip to Argentina and $13,815, but only when there was just one letter left to guess after her rivals’ attempts at solving it.

Many viewers were perplexed by the puzzle.

“WTF? Good Mood Food?” a Reddit user asked.

“I just said the same thing,” a fan replied.

‘That was impossible to solve,” said another.

“Seriously! That is not a thing,” another commented.

“I’ve heard that expression before. There have certainly been more contrived phrases on the show,” a Reddit user wrote.

“I honestly thought it was good wood food. Like bonfire type of food,” said another.

During the Triple Toss Ups, Baldwin solved one while McKinney-Hartsfield solved the last two. Rackley solved the final puzzle, “Buffalo Cauliflower,” for $1,600. She ended with $6,700. McKinney-Hartsfield went home with $6,000. Baldwin advanced to the Bonus Round with $15,815.

She chose “What Are You Doing?” for the category and brought her boyfriend and son with her. Along with “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” “G,C,D, and I” were chosen.

The puzzle then looked like “_EING _R_ _CTI_E.” As the clock counted down, Baldwin said, “Being Productive,” and then “Being Proactive,” which was correct. She added $40,000 to her total to give her $55,815.

“Good solve!” a YouTube user wrote.

“What a solve!” said another.

“I knew the answer too. Congrats!” added a third.

