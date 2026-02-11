‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Show Off Impersonation Skills – Fans React

Start your engines, or rather impressions! The Wheel of Fortune team tried their best at showing off an unusual skill — impersonating a car engine revving.

The game show is celebrating NASCAR Tournament week this week. The top three winners of the week will return on Friday and compete against each other. Whoever wins that game will win a trip to the Daytona 500.

Wheel of Fortune kept up the theme as they made the four most popular people on the show —Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, Maggie Sajak, and Jim Thornton— show off how well they can do impersonations.

“Who do you think had the best impression?! 👀 #WheelOfFortune #GameShow,” the WOF Instagram page posted on February 10.

“What’s your best pit stop noise?” the video asked.

Maggie Sajak did her impression and sounded like a small dog barking. Vanna White’s impression was basically her singing with her mouth closed. She laughed and threw her head back after she tried it. Jim Thornton’s impression almost sounded like someone was shivering very loudly. Ryan Seacrest’s almost sounded like a small moped taking off.

“That was really good,” White told Seacrest.

“I used to watch The Muppets. They had that guy who made all the sounds. Was he the waiter?” Seacrest asked. He then proceeded to make more sounds to the camera.

The Muppet that Seacrest is talking about is the Swedish Chef. He is known for communicating in mock Swedish gibberish.

“My dolphin noises are way better #comingsoon,” Sajak replied in the comments. White just commented three laughing crying emojis.

However, one fan said that Sajak sounded like the Muppet, Beaker, who is known for making high-pitched sounds like “mee-mee-mee-mee.”

“Flattered,” she replied.

Other fans said that White nailed it, while some said that Thornton is the “GOAT.”

“Seacrest was good, but if I were picking a winner, I’d say Vanna’s sounded most accurate,” one Instagram user said.

“@maggiesajak, I hear a doggy voice in you,” one fan said.

Who do you think did the best impression? Let us know in the comments.