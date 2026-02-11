‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Show Off Impersonation Skills – Fans React

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' cohosts (from left) Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White do their best NASCAR impressions
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram
Vanna White Wheel of Fortune Bobble Head

Vanna White ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bobblehead

$49.99
Buy Now

Start your engines, or rather impressions! The Wheel of Fortune team tried their best at showing off an unusual skill — impersonating a car engine revving.

The game show is celebrating NASCAR Tournament week this week. The top three winners of the week will return on Friday and compete against each other. Whoever wins that game will win a trip to the Daytona 500.

Wheel of Fortune kept up the theme as they made the four most popular people on the show —Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, Maggie Sajak, and Jim Thornton— show off how well they can do impersonations.

“Who do you think had the best impression?! 👀 #WheelOfFortune #GameShow,” the WOF Instagram page posted on February 10.

“What’s your best pit stop noise?” the video asked.

Maggie Sajak did her impression and sounded like a small dog barking. Vanna White’s impression was basically her singing with her mouth closed. She laughed and threw her head back after she tried it. Jim Thornton’s impression almost sounded like someone was shivering very loudly. Ryan Seacrest’s almost sounded like a small moped taking off.

“That was really good,” White told Seacrest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

“I used to watch The Muppets. They had that guy who made all the sounds. Was he the waiter?” Seacrest asked. He then proceeded to make more sounds to the camera.

The Muppet that Seacrest is talking about is the Swedish Chef. He is known for communicating in mock Swedish gibberish.

“My dolphin noises are way better #comingsoon,” Sajak replied in the comments. White just commented three laughing crying emojis.

However, one fan said that Sajak sounded like the Muppet, Beaker, who is known for making high-pitched sounds like “mee-mee-mee-mee.”

'Wheel of Fortune': NASCAR Fan Loses $59,000 as Fans Say Her Letter Choice Backfired
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': NASCAR Fan Loses $59,000 as Fans Say Her Letter Choice Backfired

“Flattered,” she replied.

Other fans said that White nailed it, while some said that Thornton is the “GOAT.”

“Seacrest was good, but if I were picking a winner, I’d say Vanna’s sounded most accurate,” one Instagram user said.

“@maggiesajak, I hear a doggy voice in you,” one fan said.

Who do you think did the best impression? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Jim Thornton

Maggie Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
Clint Harp and Joanna Gaines
2
What Happened to ‘Fixer Upper’s Clint Harp?
WILL TRENT - “You’re Not That Person Anymore” - In the aftermath of Faith’s deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie’s next chapter begins to take shape. TUESDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, SCOTT FOLEY
3
‘Will Trent’ Surprise! Angie & Seth’s Impromptu Wedding Ends in Tears
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Andrew He Stuns Fans With Long Hair as He Competes in JIT
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
5
FBI Releases Chilling Photos of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case