Captain Sandy Yawn has been a welcome constant aboard Below Deck Mediterranean for all but the first year. Now going into the milestone Season 10 of the Bravo hit spinoff, the yachting industry trailblazer leads another crew of returning and new faces.

Among those back is Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who oversees Stews Kizzi Kitchener and Victoria SanJuan. She’ll look to create a good dynamic with new Chef Josh Bingham. Season 9’s livewire Nathan Gallagher was promoted to Bosun this time around with Season 8’s Max Salvador working under him alongside other Deckhands Christian Trimino and Tessa Budd.

Yawn must once again manage a team filled with unique personalities and demanding charter guests looking for the trip of their lives. She’ll venture through breathtaking Barcelona on the luxurious M/Y Bravado in Barcelona. It’s a full-circle destination for the 60-year-old who once lived in the Spanish city for four years.



Here Yawn, who celebrated one year of marriage to Leah not long ago, breaks it all down for us ahead of the September 29 premiere.

What does reaching Season 10 of the reality series mean to you?

Sandy Yawn: It’s like where did all the years go? It just flies by. Like am I really 10 years older? It’s incredible to see the evolution of the show and myself on television. I am just thrilled and full of joy to be a part of this. I love going back every season because I like to drive different boats, have different crew members, and a completely different experience. This is not normal because when you’re normally doing this, you’re on the same boat with the same crew every time.

What do you remember about those early days from the season to now?

I work well with production because I love logistics. We’re one crew in my opinion. So, we take care of each other. I’ve watched myself calm down over the years. I’m more relaxed because in the charter world I wouldn’t be the way I am now. The charter world you have to be on constantly. The reality is we’re also on a TV show, so it’s a very different experience than working on a super yacht. It’s similar, but when you’re out there serving the one percent, you have to be on all the time constantly. When we’re doing this, I get to relax a little bit, have a bit more fun. So, I had to transition to being that kind of captain to a TV captain, who is still driving a boat and responsible for lives.

But I get to chill a little bit more and watch the crew do crazy things that make me laugh. It brings joy to my heart. Nothing dangerous of course. At the same time, it’s a real job with a real crew doing the job. It’s epic. It’s incredible. It’s hard, yes. Some days are very difficult. We’re on our feet all the time. We wake up, and it’s Groundhogs Day every day. We wake up, get dressed, meet the guests, go on charter, anchor overnight, anchor out the next day to a different location. It’s very different from a normal career. There are a lot more things happening and a lot more things going on. So, we’re constantly moving through the boat. It’s great. Watching myself transition into this type of captain is very cool. I like it.

This is so much a boys club. Did you find you had something to prove in those earlier years? Was there a chip on your shoulder?

No. As a captain, I never really thought I am a woman in a man’s world. I thought I was hired for my skillset, so that never entered my mind. Knowledge trumps sexual orientation, period. I always think about who I want in my lifeboat. Secondly, when you’re out there, they are very rich people and expect a type of service I don’t really have to do on Below Deck. When you’re out there, it’s very different. Whereas when I’m doing this, I get to relax more. There was never a chip on my shoulder. What I had to learn is to just step back and allow them their process. Where if you’re on another charter outside of this, there is no allowing that. This is what I expect and need from you. And if you can’t do it, I’ll find someone to replace you.

That’s the reality in yachting because those who step on board want perfection. It’s like walking into a Four Seasons, and you’re training everybody who has never worked in hospitality before. You think they would allow that? Probably not. It’s the same in yachting. This opens doors for people and shows what we’re doing. It shows you can have a career, which is really cool. For me, it has been fun because I had to learn about the fourth wall. When I learned the fourth wall is there for a reason I got to relax more because when you have cameras in your face, it’s a little intense. That learning curve for me is definitely more chill.

How is it having Aesha back?

I don’t have to worry about anything when Aesha is on board, especially when it comes to the interior. She is incredible. Having Nathan as my bosun now, that changes everything. I’m a little more focused on the deck where I don’t have to focus on the interior. Of course, I want to have the best experience for the guests ever, but I also want the crew to enjoy what they’re doing as well. Sometimes you have to let them know we’re not playing a game here and doing a job. It’s not about having your bros with you and hanging on the aft deck watching some toys and people.

We really have to stay focused. Maybe there are a little more challenges with the interior than exterior, but it kind of swaps back and forth. With Aesha onboard, I never have to worry. She does have her challenges with her people, and we talk through that. I just have to stay on the exterior because they handle heavy equipment that can be very dangerous and I need them to stay focused.

What were your thoughts on having Max come back? He didn’t always leave the best impression in the past.

Max, I think people will be surprised about. For me, Max was the most improved crew member. That’s Max. Wait until you see Max. I think you’ll be impressed with Max.

Nathan’s story is pretty incredible considering he ends up having a baby with Gael [Cameron].

To be honest, I didn’t know about his journey with Gael. As a captain, they don’t really share that sort of thing with me. I would catch little bits of it. I think Nathan’s journey is learning to be a bosun and not a bro-sun because it’s not about a bromance with his buddies. It’s him learning to step into a leadership role and not just one of the crew. It’s very different. Of course, we’re in one crew, but when you’re in leadership it isn’t about having people like you. It’s doing your job so well that they respect you and like you for doing your job so well. It’s not leading with I want you to like me and we’re buds. It’s leading with this is my expectation and leading by example.

What can you tell us about the charter guests?

Every season there are different charter guests. Some repeat, some not. We get to have bachelors onboard with some bachelorettes with a little matchmaking going on, so that’s fun. I love that it’s Barcelona. The America’s Cup was happening at the same time, which was epic to witness. That city is so vibrant. Lots of artists come from Barcelona. The coastline is very challenging. So, you get a little of that. There is a little bit of rockiness, culture, and love. It’s awesome.

Do we see Leah this season?

You might see her a bit this season.

How is it being newlyweds and finding that right work-life balance?

Being married was the most wonderful part of my life. Living life together, which we had been doing for five years prior, has been incredible. Now we’re in Florida where we were building a new home. Now we’re in our home, married. It’s all incredible. We love each other so much. You know how couples go through things. There is some learning. I love that we are so open to learning because nobody wants to hurt someone else’s feelings. We learned to communicate with each other in a loving way. That is everything to me. When you do that, you just fall more in love and more in love.

Does she get invested watching the show back?

Of course she does. She loves all Bravo shows. She loves Real Housewives. She watches all the shows. She loves it. Bravo is her go-to.

What do you see for your future in your career and on the show?

I’m in it to win it until they say no more Sandy. I love being there. I love the network. I think the people are great. I have a little charter business on my own. I have a partner where we’re doing something in the Jacksonville area. I just stay busy because I have to drive boats in between Below Deck to keep my license, so it will be fun. It’s all good. Life is good. I have no complaints. I’d like a little more money. That would be nice, but life is good.

Below Deck Mediterranean premiere, September 29, 8/7c, Bravo (Next Day on Peacock)