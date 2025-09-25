Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 gets closer with each passing day, and while details around the upcoming chapter remain minimal, we do know that the show will be back in 2026 with additional episodes.

While a third season has been ordered, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who masks up as the titular vigilante, as he takes on his never-ending quest to bring Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), to justice. As fans will recall, the Season 1 finale picked up moments after a shooting at a gala held by Mayor Fisk, where Matt stepped in front of a bullet fired by Benjamin Pointdexter, a.k.a. Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

At the hospital, Matt awoke to find his therapist girlfriend, Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), beside him, but after he accidentally called her Karen, in reference to his friend and former flame, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), she walked away. Heather had also taken on Fisk as a client alongside his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) during the season, so by the finale’s end, she’d decided to take on a city job appointed to her by the mayor, essentially creating a divide between her and Matt.

While their break-up never officially happened, writer Dario Scardapane referred to Heather as Matt’s ex when we caught up with him following the Season 1 finale.

Regarding characters Scardapane was excited to dig into for Season 2, he teased at the time, “You have two camps now. You have the resistance, and you have the administration or Fisk’s City Hall. And there are characters in both of those camps whose stories have just barely started… you have an ex of Matt, Heather, who’s now the mental health czar… So we have a lot of these characters that really are just now starting their stories in Season 2.”

In other words, despite the way things ended between Matt and Heather, expect her to play a role in Season 2’s action. We caught up with Levieva on the red carpet for HBO’s new series Task, in which she plays Eryn. While Levieva couldn’t say much about the story or where things are headed, she did confirm her return and teased, “Well, think the finale of the first season and imagine what comes next, and 10 times better.”

Consider us intrigued! What do you hope to see from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for updates in the months ahead.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 Premiere, 2026, Disney+