Everyone’s favorite goofy, greasy animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers is celebrating 300 flipping episodes on Fox this fall, and TV Insider has your first look into that mega moment for the series.

The upcoming Season 16 premiere, a flashback episode titled “Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening,” will explore the hilarious and sweet origins of Bob and Linda Belcher’s (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts, respectively) patty-flipping partnership. “We know Bob has this dream to start a restaurant, but we really wanted to unpack just how much he couldn’t have done it without Linda, and just how much she was driving it,” says creator Loren Bouchard. “It was her optimism that was the engine behind the guy with the dream. And then on top of it, [they’re] having a baby.”

That’s right, their eldest daughter Tina (Dan Mintz) is on the way faster than you can say, “I’ll have fries with that.” As you can imagine, it makes for some hilarious moments within the episode.

Ahead of the 300th, we caught up with Bouchard, as well as the rest of the cast. Above, check out TV Insider’s exclusive video interview from the 300th episode celebration to see the cast answer questions about the Burger of the Day, their favorite episodes, and more. And below, Bouchard breaks down the milestone.

First, how did you approach writing this 300th episode? You’ve had a few big episodes now, is there something that’s always in your mind when writing them?

Loren Bouchard: I always try to look at these milestone episodes and say, “Would it be a good pilot?” In a way, I invite people to watch it in that way, too. For me, it’s less about having a show that looks back at itself and talks about the duration of the show — I’d rather start from scratch and imagine [it as a pilot]. Would it be an introduction to the show? So, if anyone out there hasn’t seen Bob’s and they watch the 300th first, I want them to get in touch with me and tell me what they thought. [Laughs]

Who are we going to get to see Bob and Linda meet in the episode’s flashbacks?

What I don’t like to do in a flashback is just congratulate yourself for putting characters in and being like, “See? This is when they first met,” because it can get a little precious, but of course we did do some of that because that’s how it would’ve gone down. You’ve got to hire a handyman to help you put your booths together, so this is how they met Teddy [voiced by Larry Murphy]. And you’re going to meet your neighbors, so you’re going to meet Mort the mortician [Andy Kindler].

One of the things we love to do with the show is talk about how this little restaurant, they may be struggling, but they have an impact. We all have an impact. We all touch other lives. And Bob and Linda touch all these other lives, and sometimes they know it, and sometimes they don’t. And sometimes they’re in need of a reminder of that. A character can have their whole origin story because of a burger they ate. Those moments exist in real life, and they certainly are fun to find in our world. So that’s part of what we were doing, drawing lines between these characters you might have seen passing by.

Is it safe to assume this episode will be emotional then?

I always think any comedy that dips its toe into anything that you might call dramatic storytelling has got to do it very carefully, and you have to earn it. I, personally, try not to think of them as dramatic moments, or heavy moments, as much as, “Did we earn the spot where you can take a breath and you don’t need a joke?” If you step outside of that rhythm of delivering jokes, you’d better earn it. You better have something to say, something to show, and hopefully, some decent music.

And this episode has a few musical moments, of course. The kids are trying to make their own music, in the present-day storyline. Was there anything particular to the production of this episode that is unique that you would want to talk about?

There were a few things. We loved this idea that the kids make music with some seriousness [in the 300th episode]. And it’s always fun for us to suggest that maybe they play the things they find in the restaurant. So we’ve had this idea kicking around, like, in the movie, Gene [Eugene Mirman] plays the napkin holder with a spoon rubber-banded onto it. And previously, we had the girls using to-go cups and making a squeaky sound with the straw. Here, what we thought we would do is have metal mixing bowls be this “sound of despair,” which it can be, you know, if you’ve ever hit the bottom of a mixing bowl when it’s got water.

Did you actually record that with mixing bowls?

Oh, very much so, yes. I will say, being involved in that effort, it is very hard to make music with metal mixing bowls. The water’s sloshing everywhere and the pitch is just all over the place. It was a unique challenge. But I like to think we did the kids justice. [Laughs]

Bob’s Burgers Season Premiere, Sunday, September 28, 9:30/8:30c, Fox