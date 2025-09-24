Oh, Big Brother! Thirteen vets of the reality series pair up with loved ones to compete in the 38th season of The Amazing Race, the continent-hopper hosted by Phil Keoghan. But only one couple were both in the house, BB Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, who partners with her boyfriend, Season 23 vet Kyland Young.

“Oh my gosh — I was shaking in my boots! I knew we’d instantly be a target as the only Big Brother duo, which is terrifying when you’re going up against powerhouse teams,” Hale told TV Insider, citing Tucker (Season 26) and brother Eric, Jag (Season 25 winner) and brother Jas, and Stephanie and sister Natalie (Season 18).

“These young fit duos had me scared and questioning my abilities! You do not want to be on the receiving end of their target,” Hale confessed. “Not to mention, Kyland and I have so many friendships across the teams to manage. That makes it complicated when you have to make a decision on who you could work with. If you side with one team, that means I’m potentially souring a relationship with a friend Kyland has on one team or vice versa. Even with the added pressure, Kyland is a perfect complement to me, and I wouldn’t want to run the race with anyone else.”

Even with her perfect match by her side, Hale faced some tough moments. “I’m not an adrenaline junkie, I don’t get down and dirty in my daily life, and before The Amazing Race, the last time I used a map was probably Mapquest in the early 2000s. Even with those factors at play, I quickly learned the challenge wasn’t whether or not I could actually do a challenge — it was whether or not I believed in myself enough to do it. But…it probably wouldn’t hurt if I learned to be less reliant on the map apps on my phone in my real life.”

The Amazing Race, Returns, Thursday, September 25, 9:30/8:30c, CBS (Moves to Wednesdays, October 1, 9/8c)