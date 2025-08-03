Jasmine Roth Shares Major ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Season 5 Update

Jasmine Roth just shared a major update for Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House amid a slew of HGTV show cancellations.

On August 1, the interior designer and builder took to Instagram to announce amazing news with her followers.

“We did it! 🤩🤩 Feeling accomplished, excited, grateful, loved, lucky, and pretty darn tired as we celebrate the end of filming Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House,” she captioned the update.

Roth continued, “I’m beyond blessed to have a team of people that care as much as I do. This is what it’s all about right here. Building our happy by helping others. 🤝 Can’t wait to watch with all of you on @hgtv very soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

In the accompanying video montage, Jasmine posed with folks who made the latest season of her HGTV show possible.

“Today was so special because it marks the end of so much hard work!” she wrote in overlain text. “But the amazing thing [is] that as tired as we all are, we’ve all been on this journey together, side by side with a common goal and a shared passion to really help and to make a difference. No job was too small. And while there were a lot of big personalities, there were no big egos. We had the best time, learned a lot, laughed a lot, cried together, and we can’t wait to share our story with all of you so soon!”

Folks in the comments shared their enthusiasm for new episodes of Help! I Wrecked My House. One Instagram user declared, “I am so excited!”

Another shared, “Love watching your program ❤️❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Lovely! Having a great team makes getting the job done so much easier. 🙌❤️. Huge congrats on another season x.”

A different Instagram user exclaimed, “Congratulations 🎉 Can’t wait to see the new season! I love your show💕 I learn so much!!!”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “Looking forward to seeing your beautiful work 😍.”

News of Roth wrapping Season 5 of her show came on the heels of HGTV axing several other programs, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas.

A premiere date for Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 has not yet been announced.

Help! I Wrecked My House, streaming on HBO Max and Philo