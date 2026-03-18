‘Jeopardy!’: Did Record-Breaking Champion Have Another Wild Win?

Jamie Ding has an eventful three-game stint on Jeopardy! He has had an amazing runaway game, where he made a stunning wager and beat Ken Jennings‘ Coryat score for one game. Will he have another wild win for game four?

Ding, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, has a three-day total of $77,800. He played game four against Luke Minton, from El Paso, Texas, and Kamilah Tisdale, from Trumbull, Connecticut, on March 18. Will one of them beat Ding, or will he win his way to the Tournament of Champions? Warning: Spoilers for the March 18 episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

“I hope you were with us yesterday because if you were, you saw our three-day champion Jamie Ding deliver an all-timer of a Jeopardy! performance,” host Ken Jennings said at the beginning of the episode.

“He ran two categories. He responded correctly to both Daily Doubles he found. He finished with our highest single-day total of the season. If you throw in Final Jeopardy, he was correct on 45 clues. To put that intro perspective, only one other player had had a 45 clue game of Jeopardy! and I’m told it was me, back in 2004,” he continued.

Ding found the Daily Double on clue one. Since the game show contestant didn’t have any money in the bank, he wagered the allotted $1,000 in “The Kennedy’s Nobel Prize Dinner.” The clue read, “JFK called the 49 Nobel winners the greatest gathering of talent & knowledge at the White House since this man dined alone.”

He answered incorrectly with “Who is FDR?” The correct response was Thomas Jefferson, so Ding dropped to -$1,000.

However, by the first 15 clues, Ding and Minton, a technology director, both had $5,000. Tisdale, a special projects consultant, had $0. The two men fought for first place throughout the rest of the round.

By the end of it, Ding came out on top, but only by $200. He had $7,400. Minton had $7,200. Tisdale was finally on the board with $200.

In Double Jeopardy, Minton pulled into the lead with $11,600. Ding had the chance to surpass him when he found the first DD on clue eight. With $10,200 in his bank, he wagered $8,200.

In “Panic!,” the clue was “Millard Fillmore once belonged to this dim-sounding party that fueled moral panic via anti-immigrant & anti-Catholic views.”

“Who are the Know Nothings?” he answered correctly, giving him the lead of $18,400.

Ding found the last DD on clue 18. He had $22,400 and wagered $5,200. In “‘His’ & ‘Hers,'” the clue read, “These organic compounds may induce the dilation of capillaries or the constriction of bronchial muscle tissue.”

“What are antihistamines?” he answered incorrectly. The correct response was histamines, so Ding dropped down to $17,200.

Ding ended with $23,200. Minton had $14,400. Tisdale was in third place with $5,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Bodies of Water.” The clue was “Bordered by 3 nations, it’s the world’s largest tropical lake & the world’s second-largest freshwater lake.”

Only again, Ding was the only contestant to have the correct response. Tisdale answered, “What is Lake Tanganica?” She wagered $4,999, leaving her with $1.

Minton’s response was “What is Lake Managua?” He wagered $14,400, ending with $0. Ding’s response of “What is Lake Victoria?: was correct. He wagered $5,601, making his final total $28,801.

Ding won the game with a four-day total of $106,601. He will return on Thursday for his fifth game. If he wins that, he will guarantee himself a spot in the TOC.