Ken Jennings Feared He Got ‘Jeopardy!’ Cookies Laced With THC

If you give a game show host a cookie…. he might be afraid that it has marijuana in it. Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared cookies that a fan made for him, which resembled the cover of his new book, but he was afraid they had THC inside.

THC is a psychoactive compound found in thr cannabis plant, Cannabis sativa. It can have the same effects as maijuana.

“Thanks to all who joined us last night at Inside Jeopardy! Chicago,” Ken Jennings wrote on Instagram on September 13. “ESPECIALLY the baker (whose name I’m not sure I got) who left me these amazing Kennections cookies, hopefully THC-free.”

“For everyone else, non-edible Kennections are for sale now in bookstores everywhere!”

The two cookies had Jennings’ book cover for The Complete Kennections on them. In the second photo, he was seen eating a corner of one. The third one showed the bite, despite the host’s apprehension.

However, the fan who made them reached out to Jennings in the comments. “Hi Ken!! Those are from me!!! I’m glad you got them. We had a great time last night!!” she said.

“Kelly! Thank you, these are amazing cookies,” Jennings replied. Kelly Dull is a chef from Chicago who focuses on creative pastries, according to her Instagram. She did not confirm if they had anything unusual in them.

“Hopefully? Sounds like a story that needs to be told 😂,” a fan commented.

Fans got cookies in their goodie bags as well, but Dull revealed those were made by Ann Marie Laux Cutler, who bakes for The Cookie Room.

Jennings attended the Inside Jeopardy Live Tour in Chicago on September 12 with Juveria Zaheer and Celebrity Jeopardy! champion W. Kamau Bell.

The event featured a live taping of the Inside Jeopardy Podcast, hosted by showrunners Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb-Foss. The event also included a game of Jeopardy!, hosted by Jennings. Champion Sam Buttrey also attended the event, which included exclusive merch and prizes.

Jennings’ book was released on July 29 and is filled with 1,000 Connections puzzles that he used to post in the publications Parade and Mental Floss.

