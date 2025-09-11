‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big Family News – Fans React

Ken Jennings has revealed major family news — he and his wife have become empty nesters. The Jeopardy! host opened up about the milestone moment on social media and showed fans inside his daughter’s empty bedroom that he sweetly painted himself with clouds and flowers and more.

“Child 2-of-2 has headed off to college, so we are officially out of kids,” he wrote on Instagram on September 10.

“The vacated bedroom is now a weird liminal space, which is sad. But on the plus side: for the first time in years, it’s clean enough in there to enjoy the old childhood murals I painted. They’re pretty fun! Aaaaand probably getting painted over. 🙁”

The two photos included the empty bedroom, which had a hardwood floor, a small white nightstand, and a wall painted with grass, flowers, clouds, and the sky. The second focused on a cloud that Ken Jennings painted.

Jennings shares two children with his wife, Mindy — their son, Dylan, 23, and daughter, Caitlin, 19 (pictured below with Ken at a local library event). The Jeopardy! host doesn’t post about them much. He did share a few photos of himself and Dylan at baseball games this year. It is not clear where his children go to college.

His followers begged him not to paint over the murals. “Ken, do NOT paint over those,” one wrote.

“Don’t paint over it just yet, Ken! I’ll bet your kiddo will find comfort in that artwork when they visit later this year,” another said.

“This is too lovely to paint over. If someone insists on covering it (temporarily), might I suggest using a temporary wallpaper designed to not damage paint. Your mural may first need a coat of clear varnish, but it’d be worth it. This was my solution when my baby outgrew a mural,” a third added.

“Don’t paint over it!” many said.

Others were shocked by Jennings’ hidden talent. “Your hidden talent! I remember when you showcased an alphabet-themed painting (wall border possibly?) on your blog way back when (could it have been when kid #2 was born?? can I possibly be THAT old??),” one said.

“Excellent clouds, KJ!” wrote another.

“Ken, you can paint TOO?” a shocked fan commented.

“Good job on that. It stood the test of time,” one last fan said.

