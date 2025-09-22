‘Brilliant Minds’ Returns Alongside ‘The Voice,’ Daytime Games, ‘Pink Panther’ Classics, Mother’s Day on ‘Weakest Link’

Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds

Season Premiere 10/9c

One of the few success stories from last fall’s TV season returns, with Zachary Quinto compelling as neurologist Oliver Wolf (an homage to the famed Oliver Sacks), whose latest patient is an MMA fighter who keeps punching himself and others with a hand he no longer can control. As his psychiatric colleague Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), currently in private practice, frames the medical mystery: “Why would a Southpaw throw with his right?” New cast members include John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as ER doc Anthony Thorne, Brian Altemus as smug second-year neuro resident Charlie Porter, and Scandal‘s Bellamy Young as the director of a mental healthcare facility who takes a special interest in Dr. Wolf, whose daddy issues are front and center as the new season begins.

The Voice

Season Premiere 8/7c

For the first time in the singing competition’s 28-season history, host Carson Daly gets a voice, albeit limited, in saying who gets a shot at stardom. In a new twist, Daly gets to weigh in with a “Carson Callback,” allowing him to pick one contestant whom the coaches passed over during blind auditions and bring them back for a second audition. Sitting in the revolving red chairs this season: Reba McEntire, returning for her fourth tour of duty, alongside Michael Bublé, who’s aiming for a three-peat (having won the last two seasons), Snoop Dogg back for a second round, and Niall Horan, a two-time winning coach back for his third try.

The Price Is Right

Season Premiere

You’re never too old to add new games, as the long-running pricing game demonstrates when Season 54 (host Drew Carey‘s 19th) gets underway by introducing “The Lion’s Share,” in which contestants compete to enter the Lion’s “wind chamber” and pull out deluxe prizes including cars, trip,s and cash worth to half a cool million dollars. Also back with new episodes: Let’s Make a Deal, with host Wayne Brady welcoming firefighters and first responders who battled the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Pink Panther

8/7c

TCM’s “Star of the Month” Peter Sellers had one of his greatest successes when he assumed the role of hapless Inspector Clouseau in the first of a series of slapstick mystery-comedies. He developed the part to fit his own peculiar rhythms when Peter Ustinov dropped out at the last minute, working with director Blake Edwards in a classic farce about the hunt for a classic jewel thief. With Henry Mancini‘s wonderful Oscar-nominated score and animated credits that would soon take on a life of their own, The Pink Panther was followed a year later by 1964’s A Shot in the Dark (10/9c). The Sellers tribute continues with 1967’s James Bond parody Casino Royale (midnight/11c).

Celebrity Weakest Link

9/8c

Calling the lineup a “Freudian nightmare scenario,” host Jane Lynch sarcastically greets a gathering of memorable TV moms (and one TV aunt) to play the fast-paced quiz game. Her victims include The O.C.‘s Melinda Clarke, Constance Marie (Switched at Birth), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson’s mom on Dawson’s Creek), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Aunt Hilda), and Bellamy Young from Fox’s Prodigal Son (thanks for the memory). “Are your mom jeans cutting off circulation to your brain?” Lynch asks after one round. Show some respect, lady!

