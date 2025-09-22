‘Brilliant Minds’ Returns Alongside ‘The Voice,’ Daytime Games, ‘Pink Panther’ Classics, Mother’s Day on ‘Weakest Link’
The acclaimed NBC drama Brilliant Minds returns for a second season, following the Season 28 premiere of The Voice. A new game is introduced on The Price Is Right as new episodes return to CBS‘s daytime schedule. TCM celebrates Peter Sellers‘ signature role as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau with the two best movies in the Pink Panther franchise. TV moms (and one TV aunt) gather to play Celebrity Weakest Link.
Brilliant Minds
One of the few success stories from last fall’s TV season returns, with Zachary Quinto compelling as neurologist Oliver Wolf (an homage to the famed Oliver Sacks), whose latest patient is an MMA fighter who keeps punching himself and others with a hand he no longer can control. As his psychiatric colleague Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), currently in private practice, frames the medical mystery: “Why would a Southpaw throw with his right?” New cast members include John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as ER doc Anthony Thorne, Brian Altemus as smug second-year neuro resident Charlie Porter, and Scandal‘s Bellamy Young as the director of a mental healthcare facility who takes a special interest in Dr. Wolf, whose daddy issues are front and center as the new season begins.
The Voice
For the first time in the singing competition’s 28-season history, host Carson Daly gets a voice, albeit limited, in saying who gets a shot at stardom. In a new twist, Daly gets to weigh in with a “Carson Callback,” allowing him to pick one contestant whom the coaches passed over during blind auditions and bring them back for a second audition. Sitting in the revolving red chairs this season: Reba McEntire, returning for her fourth tour of duty, alongside Michael Bublé, who’s aiming for a three-peat (having won the last two seasons), Snoop Dogg back for a second round, and Niall Horan, a two-time winning coach back for his third try.
The Price Is Right
You’re never too old to add new games, as the long-running pricing game demonstrates when Season 54 (host Drew Carey‘s 19th) gets underway by introducing “The Lion’s Share,” in which contestants compete to enter the Lion’s “wind chamber” and pull out deluxe prizes including cars, trip,s and cash worth to half a cool million dollars. Also back with new episodes: Let’s Make a Deal, with host Wayne Brady welcoming firefighters and first responders who battled the Los Angeles wildfires.
The Pink Panther
TCM’s “Star of the Month” Peter Sellers had one of his greatest successes when he assumed the role of hapless Inspector Clouseau in the first of a series of slapstick mystery-comedies. He developed the part to fit his own peculiar rhythms when Peter Ustinov dropped out at the last minute, working with director Blake Edwards in a classic farce about the hunt for a classic jewel thief. With Henry Mancini‘s wonderful Oscar-nominated score and animated credits that would soon take on a life of their own, The Pink Panther was followed a year later by 1964’s A Shot in the Dark (10/9c). The Sellers tribute continues with 1967’s James Bond parody Casino Royale (midnight/11c).
Celebrity Weakest Link
Calling the lineup a “Freudian nightmare scenario,” host Jane Lynch sarcastically greets a gathering of memorable TV moms (and one TV aunt) to play the fast-paced quiz game. Her victims include The O.C.‘s Melinda Clarke, Constance Marie (Switched at Birth), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson’s mom on Dawson’s Creek), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Aunt Hilda), and Bellamy Young from Fox’s Prodigal Son (thanks for the memory). “Are your mom jeans cutting off circulation to your brain?” Lynch asks after one round. Show some respect, lady!
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Monday Night Football (8 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): The Detroit Lions travel to Baltimore to play against the Ravens.
- Futurama (8/7c and 8:30/7:30c, FXX): In back-to-back episodes of the animated sci-fi comedy, Fry struggles with jealousy and the crew visits a world populated by numbers.
- Seeking Sister Wife (9/8c, TLC): The reality series exploring plural marriage introduces three new couples alongside two returning families in the sixth season.
- The Bitter Pill (10/9c, PBS): A POV documentary depicts West Virginia lawyer Paul Farrell Jr.’s crusade to hold pharmaceutical giants accountable for the opioid epidemic ravaging his and other communities.
- Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen (12:37 am/11:37c, CBS): The syndicated comedy talk show returns to the post-Late Show slot, with scheduled guests including Finesse Mitchell, Caroline Rhea and Jamie Kennedy.
- Agatha Christie’s Marple (streaming on Acorn TV): Six seasons of the series (2004-2013), featuring Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie as Agatha Christie’s fan-favorite spinster sleuth, join the streamer’s mystery library. A more contemporary puzzle unfolds with a new episode of The Crow Girl.
- Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal (streaming on Hulu): An eight-part docuseries from the creators of Dark Side of the Ring relives the highs, lows, triumphs, and tragedies of heavy-metal legend,s including Randy Rhoads, Judas Priest, and Wendy O. Williams.