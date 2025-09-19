Shots Fired at ABC Affiliate Station in Sacramento, Police Say

At least three gunshots were fired into a window of the KXTV (ABC10) building in Sacramento, California, on Friday, September 19, police say. There were no reported injuries. The day prior, the Tegna-owned ABC affiliate station was the location of a protest against the ABC network’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live. There was no active protest taking place when the shots were fired.

Detectives are investigating whether this was a random shooting or a targeted one. There are no suspects at this time.

“At this time, I don’t have any suspect information to release, and I don’t know the motive,” Sacramento Police Department Spokesperson Officer Anthony Gamble said in a statement, per ABC10. “I don’t know if this was targeted or a random act. But what I can tell is our detectives are on scene, they’re going to be conducting a follow-up.”

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the building just after 1:30 p.m. PT on Friday. There were people in the building at the time of the gunshots, but no one was hurt.

“We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today,” Tegna said in a statement, according to KCRA. “While details are still limited, importantly, all of our employees are safe and unharmed. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees.”

ABC10 is owned by Tegna, a company that operates a large network of local TV stations. As announced in August 2025, Tegna has agreed to be acquired by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for $6.2 billion. This acquisition needs FCC approval. Nexstar owns more than 200 TV stations in 116 U.S. markets. It also owns broadcast networks The CW and NewsNation, the political website The Hill, and nearly one-third of Food Network.

ABC decided to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live on September 17, after Nexstar announced it would preempt the show on its 32 ABC affiliate stations earlier that night. Sinclair Broadcast Group later announced it would be doing the same on its own affiliate stations.

Nexstar’s decision was motivated by host Jimmy Kimmel‘s comments about the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk that were delivered during the Tuesday, September 16, episode of his show.

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company revealed in a press release.

Just a few hours before ABC’s announcement, Brendan Carr, chairman of the FCC, threatened federal action against ABC affiliates that continued to carry Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said to podcaster Benny Johnson on Wednesday. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”