Carson Daly is getting in on the action during Season 28 of The Voice. For the first time ever, he’ll get a say in the competition, and it’s all thanks to a new addition called the Carson Callback.

While the exact details of this new card are being kept under wraps until the Monday, September 22, premiere, a preview for the new season gave some insight into what we can expect. “Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks, and I’ve never been able to do anything about it … until now,” Daly says in the clip.

The name and brief description reveal that Daly will be able to “call back” an artist who had been eliminated from the competition. As The Voice‘s official Instagram account confirmed: “Carson surprises one no-chair artist with a shot to sing again during the Blind Auditions.”

Daly has been hosting The Voice since the show premiered in 2011, and while he’s often been a source of comfort and a sounding board for the contestants, he’s never actually gotten to make any decisions about which artists get to stick around. This will be a new element that’s bound to shake things up a bit.

This season, Daly will be joined by coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. During the Blind Auditions, all four coaches will have a Block button, which means they can prevent another coach from getting an artist on their team. However, they can only use one Block each, so they’ll have to choose wisely.

Luckily, all four coaches are veterans. This is McEntire’s fourth season, Horan and Bublé’s third seasons, and Snoop’s second season. McEntire has won the show one time, while Horan and Bublé each have two wins under their belt. Snoop is looking for his first victory at the end of Season 28.

The Voice, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC