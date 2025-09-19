Ryan Seacrest Fans Go Wild as He Recreates Mariah Carey Album Cover

Ryan Seacrest recreated four album covers for four artists who will be at the iHeartRadio Festival on September 19. One of the albums was Mariah Carey‘s from 2009. Fans went wild over the recreations.

“My discography: 0. My dedication to recreating your favorite artists’ cover art: 100 💿 . Don’t worry, the originals will look (and sound) much better live at #iHeartFestival in just 1 DAY,” Ryan Seacrest wrote on Instagram on September 18. He also shared the side-by-side comparisons on his Story.

He then shared four photos of himself as Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, and Mariah Carey. Carey’s album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, came out in September 2009. On the album cover, Carey stood in three poses: one with her hand on her stomach, one with her arms on her head, and one with her left arm on her head and her right arm sticking out.

Seacrest did a recreation of it with his own poses. First, he stood with his arms and mouth open wide. For the second one, he smiled and gave a thumbs-up. On the third one, the Wheel of Fortune host pretended to box someone. Seacrest wore all white just like Carey did.

“Mariah’s Memoirs album. Taste!” a fan wrote.

“Oh ok Mariah,” said another.

“Mariah’s album 😍😍😍😍👏👏,” a third wrote.

“You look like you’re in a wrestling singlet,” a fan commented.

For McRae, Seacrest recreated her 2023 album, Think Later. He wore a black tank top and shorts and had hockey kneepads on his legs with the words “Think Later” on them. Seacrest looked to the left as he stood in front of a black background. His pose was almost identical to the pop singer’s.

“Just an FYI – the hockey pads are on the wrong side. Although Think Later makes more sense,” one fan pointed out.

“Lolll @tatemcrae,” wrote another.

Ed Sheeran came out with the song, “Azizam,” in April 2025, off his album Play, which was released on September 12. On the single cover, Sheeran is looking down while jumping in the air with a building in the background and a blue sky behind him. Seacrest’s recreation was almost identical except that he wore black pants, whereas Sheeran wore pink. Their arm placement was also a bit different. But, their blue sneakers with yellow laces were identical.

“This is incredible!” a fan said.

“Iconic,” wrote another.

Seacrest also recreated LL Cool J’s 1990 album, Mama Said Knock You Out. On his cover, the rapper is shirtless, wearing a big ring with his name on it, as well as a gold chain and bracelet. He wore a serious expression. Seacrest copied everything from the cover except he wore a black t-shirt instead of going shirtless.

“Omg, the remake of LL COOL J’s album should be framed,” one follower said.

“The LL Cool J is rocking,” a fan wrote.

“You are hilarious, Ryan!! You nailed them all! Love it, how fun,” commented another.

“You’re such a good sport,” one last fan said.

These four artists, plus Bryan Adams, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, Maroon 5, and more, will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 19 and 20. Seacrest hosts the event.

Which one of them is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.