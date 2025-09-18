When Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie Come Out? Jenny Han Gives an Update

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will have to wait a little bit to see their favorite characters return to the small screen.

Creator Jenny Han and the cast of the Prime Video series opened up about the show’s Season 3 finale on the Thursday, September 18, episode of Today, as well as spilled details about the upcoming wrap-up movie.

“Those of us who know the books very well know that there was a wedding at the end of the third book,” Savannah Guthrie asked, referring to how Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) go on to tie the knot in the book series. “We did not get our wedding in the series finale. Do we get a wedding in the movie?”

Han neither confirmed nor denied whether fans will get to see Belly walk down the aisle in the upcoming film. “I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we’ll continue with that journey,” she teased, though Guthrie took her answer as a “yes.”

Han continued, “It’s still a little too soon to say. But Sarah Kucserka, who’s my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft, so we’re chugging along.”

Later in the interview, Craig Melvin asked whether the movie will premiere in 2026. “We don’t know when it’s coming out, but not next year,” Han clarified. “We still have to make it.”

TSITP wrapped up its three-season-long love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) on Wednesday, September 17. The episode saw Conrad finally reunite with Belly in Paris several months after her failed wedding to Jeremiah. Though the exes had a post-hookup argument over their relationship history, Belly chased down Conrad and confessed her love for him on a train.

The finale ended with Belly and Conrad returning to the Cousins Beach house as a couple. Jeremiah, meanwhile, sparked a new romantic connection with his former coworker, Denise (Isabella Briggs).

For Briney, he was not surprised that Belly’s romantic endgame with Conrad was not changed from the books.

“When I first found out that I got the job, I read all the books, and I was like, ‘Alright. This is the arc, start to finish, of this character and these characters,'” he explained on Today, noting that he didn’t know for sure about Conrad’s show fate until a month before shooting the finale. “I always had a feeling that that’s how it was gonna go.”

Casalegno, for his part, said establishing “healthy boundaries with social media’ helped him deal with fan backlash for his character’s Season 3 behavior. “Honestly, the most roasting that I’ve gotten was from my sister,” he joked. “In our family group chat, she changed my profile photo to Willy Wonka for a little bit. But it’s all good fun.”

On the NBC morning show, Han said it’s “moving” to see people all over the world resonate with TSITP books and the show. “I saw people were having a watch party in Cairo, Egypt, Singapore, Australia. That is wild to me,” the author shared. “Just coming up with a story in my head and then seeing people really connect with the characters and the emotions, I think that’s probably been the greatest honor of the whole experience.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty, All Seasons Streaming Now, Prime Video