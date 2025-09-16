Jelly Roll Shows Off Weight Loss, Says He Can ‘Fit in Louis Vuitton Now’

Jelly Roll revealed one thing he’s excited about amid his weight loss journey.

“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now,” he wrote in a Monday, September 15, Instagram post before joking, “Pray for my bank account.” The country singer shared the update alongside photos of the outfit he sported during the Grace for the World special, which aired live from St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday, September 13.

“A hundred thousand thank-yous to the legend Skateboard P, his team, and everyone else that had a hand in making last night happen,” Jelly Roll said of the concert in his Instagram post.

Celebrities and fans congratulated Jelly Roll on his performance and body transformation in the post’s comments. “Dude you good and d**n well know they’re all gonna give you free s*** now,” rapper Yelawolf wrote. “But f**k all that you look great bro .. insane transformation ❤️🙏❤️.”

“You look amazing,” fellow musician Fat Joe commented, while Machine Gun Kelly posted two clapping hands emojis underneath the post. Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, called him “the hunkiest hunk of them all 😍” in a comment of her own.

“You look amazing as always!” one fan wrote, while another added, “You look incredible!!!! I’m so happy to see you regain your health! You’re just a remarkable human being and it brings me joy to see you happy!”

Jelly Roll was one of many celebrities — including Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and more — who took to the stage during the historic Grace for the World special in St. Peter’s Square.

During his time in Italy, Jelly Roll got the chance to meet Pope Leo XIV. “From rock bottom to holy ground,” Jelly Roll captioned a Saturday Instagram pic of himself and the Pope shaking hands. “‘For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.'”

Jelly Roll — who joined American Idol as the show’s “Artist in Residence” earlier this year — has been candid about his weight loss journey over the years. In a December 2022 interview with Music Mayhem, Jelly Roll said it was his 2023 goal to “finally conquer the demon” that was his weight.

Last year, the Grammy nominee told People that he had lost 110 lb. — 60 to 70 of which he lost while on his Beautifully Broken tour — after prioritizing exercise and healthier eating habits.

“It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs,” he told the outlet in November 2024. “And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day.”