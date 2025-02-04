Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

A familiar face is coming to Season 23 of American Idol. After serving as a mentor on Season 22, Jelly Roll has an official role as “Artist in Residence” for the 2025 contestants.

This is the first time that the singing competition has had an artist in this role, so Jelly Roll will have the chance to make the position entirely his own. Scroll down for everything we know about what he’ll be doing.

What is American Idol’s ‘Artist in Residence’?

The country singer will be a “permanent fixture” on the show and “work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey,” ABC announced in a press release on Tuesday, February 4.

Once the audition round is complete, Jelly Roll will make his first appearance as “Artist in Residence” during Hollywood Week, then continue to appear throughout the season as he works with the remaining singers.

Jelly Roll excitedly shared the news in a video message with host Ryan Seacrest, who told him, “You’re shaping America’s future.” The “Son of a Sinner” singer responded, “I feel like I’m giving them the energy they need. I’m uplifting and I’m trying to get them going.”

Bobby Bones previously served as a full-time mentor on American Idol for Seasons 17, 18, and 19. However, Jelly Roll will be the first actual artist who works with the contestants for an extended period of the competition.

Jelly Roll was on American Idol Season 22

This new gig comes after Jelly Roll served as a mentor in Season 22. He worked with half of the top 24 while the show hosted a round of competition at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i. The other group had Tori Kelly as a mentor.

Because he spent some time on the set last year, Jelly Roll already has a great rapport with Seacrest and returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Plus, he knows Carrie Underwood, who’s joining as a judge for the first time this season, from the country music community.

Before Underwood’s addition to the cast, Katy Perry sat alongside Richie and Bryan for seven seasons at the judges’ table. Jelly Roll was vocal about wanting to be Perry’s replacement once she announced her exit, and even though he didn’t get the gig, he’ll still have a big involvement in the show.

When does American Idol Season 23 premiere?

American Idol returns for its 23rd season on Sunday, March 9. However, there will also be a special preview for the season that airs after the Oscars on Sunday, March 2.

American Idol, Season 23. Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 8/7c, ABC