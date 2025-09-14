Bill Maher Issues Blunt Warning About Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler

Bill Maher issued a blunt response to those who continue to compare President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

On the September 12 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, discussed the POTUS’ recent run-in with hecklers. Trump, 79, went out to dinner at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, D.C., on September 9, amid the National Guard’s ongoing presence in the nation’s capital.

“This s*** has to stop too. He went out to dinner — I wouldn’t have done that — in Washington, D.C., OK,” Maher said. “And people started to gather around him, and they were chanting, ‘You’re the Hitler of our time.‘”

He continued, “OK, first of all, a**holes, he’s not Hitler, OK? An insult to everybody in the Holocaust to begin with. Second of all, calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassinations. Let’s put a s***load of that away, shall we?”

Additionally, Maher addressed free speech in the U.S., including Trump signing an executive order instructing federal prosecutors to criminally charge people who burn American flags during protests.

“You can love America and still be OK with burning the flag,” he pointed out. “President Trump wants to make that illegal, and I know for conservatives, this is an issue that really drives them up a wall that Mexico isn’t paying for.”

Maher concluded the topic by declaring, “But that’s the great irony, flag burning is free speech. And free speech is one of the key things that makes America great.”

Elsewhere in the September 12 Real Time episode, he discussed Charlie Kirk‘s death with panelists Ben Shapiro and The Atlantic writer Tim Alberta. The Turning Point USA founder, 31, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

