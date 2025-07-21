Good news, everyone! Say goodbye to the agony of waiting week to week for new episodes of one fan-favorite animated sci-fi comedy. Hulu is dropping all of Futurama Season 13 at once, letting audiences binge their way through the future.

Fry and the gang are set to return for another year as the smartest sci-fi show on television heads into its 13th outing. The Matt Groening-created animated sitcom originally ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003, where it was canceled for the first time. It was then revived through several direct-to-DVD specials from 2007 to 2009, before finding a new home on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013, where it was canceled again. In July 2023, Hulu revived the series once more.

So when will fans get this special delivery from Planet Express? And should we shake the package? Here is everything we know about Season 13 of Futurama.

When will Futurama return?

Season 13 will return to Hulu on September 15 at 8/7c with brand-spanking new 10 episodes.

But if you prefer the agony of a week-by-week watch, no worries! Futurama Season 13 will also premiere on FXX on Sept. 15 at 8/7c, with two episodes weekly.

What is Futurama about?

A slacker pizza delivery boy named Fry is accidentally cryogenically frozen for 1,000 years and wakes up in a bold new future where anything is possible. So, naturally, he becomes a delivery boy. With the help of one-eyed glamazon Leela, smarmy con-artist robot Bender, by-the-book bureaucrat Hermes, sweet but scattered Amy, the crustacean Dr. Zoidberg, and his extremely elderly 30-times-great-grandnephew Professor Farnsworth, Fry does his best to get by, however questionable his abilities may be.

According to the show’s Season 13 logline: “Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of Futurama!”

Who stars in Futurama?

The voice talent of John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry, Dr. Zoidberg, Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth), Katey Sagal (Leela), Maurice LaMarche (Kif, Lrr, Morbo), Phil Lamar (Hermes), Lauren Tom (Amy), Tress MacNeille (Mom, Linda, Petunia), and David Herman (Scruffy) will return for Season 13.

What are the best-known episodes of Futurama?

Strangely, the episodes best known from the comedy series — and the reason the show is so beloved — are often the ones that can devastate fans with a single glance.

“Jurassic Bark” is probably the most well-known episode, having been memed to high heaven, as a single image from it can now trigger an emotional collapse in anyone who sees it. The story of Fry’s loyal dog Seymour and his unwavering devotion touched the hearts of pet owners everywhere. The image of the mutt waiting year after year in front of the pizza shop, through all kinds of weather, only to pass away without ever reuniting with his beloved owner, made an entire generation weep.

Other heart-wrenching episodes considered among the series’ best for their emotional weight and poignant storytelling include “The Luck of the Fryish” and “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings.”

But beyond emotionally wrecking its audience, Futurama has remained one of the funniest and smartest shows on television. With several PhD holders on its writing staff, many episodes delve into complex scientific concepts. Standout blends of humor and intellect include “The Prisoner of Benda” and “Meanwhile.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but check back.

Futurama, Sept. 15, 8/7c, Hulu