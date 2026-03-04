What To Know Jimmy Kimmel offered to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner if President Trump allows it, promising high ratings.

Jimmy Kimmel has made an offer to President Donald Trump to let him host this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association’s dinner, saying it could be a ratings smash.

The late-night host made the pitch on Tuesday’s (March 3) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! It followed Trump’s announcement on Monday (March 2) that he would attend the dinner for the first time, after previously turning down the invitation in both of his terms as president.

“The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these “Correspondents” now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation, and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!”

Kimmel noted that the dinner is traditionally hosted by a comedian, citing Ray Romano, Al Franken, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, and Seth Meyers. “I googled it this morning, turns out I even hosted it back in 2012,” he quipped.

“I guess Trump didn’t want to be made fun of by comedians,” Kimmel continued, revealing that this year’s dinner will be hosted by mentalist Oz Pearlman. “So we’ll have a mentalist and a mental case on stage together,” he joked.

Kimmel described this as a “cop-out” and turned to the camera to address Trump directly. “Mr. President, please let me host this dinner,” he said. “I’ve never asked you for anything, but can you imagine you, me, the commissioner of the FCC, all at a table together? Think of the ratings.”

To sweeten the deal, the comedian said he’d even “throw in an award,” given that Trump likes awards so much. “I’ll give you a brand-new award—the Correspondy! The Dondy Correspondy! No one will ever get it besides you.”

“Please, give the people what they want for once,” he continued. “This is our destiny, together. You and me. Think about it. Let’s make it the greatest, hottest, most spectacular dinner of any kind ever.”

Kimmel’s offer comes after repeated calls by the president for the late-night host’s firing. Over the past year, Trump has frequently blasted Kimmel on social media as having “no talent” and “terrible ratings.” He also celebrated Kimmel’s temporary suspension last year over comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

