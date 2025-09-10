Jimmy Kimmel Urges to Stop ‘Angry Finger-Pointing’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting

Jimmy Kimmel shared his reaction on social media following the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

In an Instagram post on his official account, the late-night host wrote:

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Kimmel has long advocated for stronger gun control measures. In 2017, he delivered an emotional monologue, tearfully urging action in the wake of the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Second Amendment, I guess, our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument, I assume. Orlando, Newtown, Aurora, San Bernardino, every one of these shootings the murderer used automatic or semi-automatic rifles, which are not weapons you use for self-defense. They’re weapons designed to kill large numbers of people in the shortest possible amount of time. And this guy, reportedly he had 10 of them in his room, apparently legally. At least some of them were there legally. Why is that allowed? I don’t know why our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen. Or, better question, why do we continue to let them allow it to happen?,” said Kimmel in his monologue.

Kirk was hosting the event in Utah as part of his “American Comeback Tour” series of speaking to college students when he appeared to be shot in the neck.

Politicians and public figures from both political parties have also flocked to social media to condemn the act of violence and offer prayers for Kirk and his family, among them President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump wrote a statement of remembrance on his social media site: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

“I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence,” wrote Harris.

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” posted Vance.