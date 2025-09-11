Tulsa, here we come (again)! It’s less than three weeks until the premiere of Tulsa King Season 3, and the stars of the show are sharing a little more about what to expect when the Paramount+ drama returns to give us more of Dwight Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) Oklahoma empire adventures.

In this behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the action ahead, exclusive to TV Insider, the cast of the show offers tidbits about what some of the returning and new characters will be up to this time around.

“There’s a slew of new characters this season that are just gonna sort of grip you right from the get-go,” Garrett Hedlund, who plays Mitch Keller, teases. One such newcomer who poses a threat, as the video reveals, is Robert Patrick‘s Jeremiah Dunmire, who warns Dwight, “Given your intrusion, I am obligated to destroy everything you have built.”

“Dwight faces multiple threats this season,” adds Chris Caldovino, who plays “Goodie” Carangi. Another, the teaser indicates, is Kevin Pollak‘s Special Agent Musso, who promises Dwight they will get to know each other well soon.

“We’re becoming more invested as a team, tighter-knit, figuring out what the next step is towards expansion,” Hedlund says of the crew’s dynamic amid the chaos. “How big can we become? … Watch out.”

Jay Will previews that Tyson will be “getting his hands way dirtier this season.” Costar Martin Starr describes it as “pretty intense stuff” that the character will be dealing with.

Dana Delany, who plays Dwight’s love interest Margaret Devereaux, adds in the clip, “There’ll be more humor this season, more danger. You never know who’s gonna win this one.”

“I think fans can look forward to a really exciting season,” Frank Grillo, who plays Bill Bevilaqua, also says. “The stakes are higher.”

Check out the video above to see more of what the cast of Tulsa King had to say about Season 3, plus a few glimpses at the threats posed by the new characters.

Tulsa King, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, September 21, Paramount+