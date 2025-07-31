‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 First Look: Dwight Meets New Foes (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Atsushi Nishijima / Paramount+

Tulsa King

 More

In addition to revealing the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 3 — the show will return on Sunday, September 21 — Paramount+ has now revealed the first batch of photos for the episodes ahead.

In them, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) continues to run his Oklahoma-based empire, with friends and foes at his flank. The photos include glimpses of his crew, including Tyson (Jay Will), Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), Bodhi (Martin Starr), Joanne (Annabella Sciorra), and Margaret (Dana Delany), along with newcomers like Russell Lee Washington, Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson), FBI Special Agent Musso (Kevin Pollak), and more.

Take a look at the first Tulsa King Season 3 photos below!

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Introducing Russell Lee Washington, Jr.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight and Russell have a conversation over drinks.

Dana Delany as Margaret in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Margaret makes a call.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Dana Delany as Margaret and Neil McDonough as Thresher in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight and Margaret meet with Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough).

Martin Starr as Bodhi and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Steve Swisher / Paramount+

Mitch and Bodhi have a tense discussion.

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Steve Swisher / Paramount+

Mitch takes a break.

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+.

Dwight takes a ride with his team.

Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Quiet Ray (James Russo) has something to say, too.

Steve Swisher / Paramount+

Dwight is surrounded (and at gunpoint in this shot.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Jay Will as Tyson in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight and Tyson are snappy in the rain.

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Joanne looks serious.

Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Newcomer Cole (Beau Knapp) has a word Spencer (Scarlet Stallone).

Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Special Agent Musso has a word with Dwight.

Jay Will as Tyson, Chris Caldovino as Goodie and McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Tyson (Jay Will), Good (Chris Caldovino), and Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington) confer.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch and Isabella Heathcote as Cleo in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight and Mitch meet with Cleo (Isabella Heathcote).

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Robert Patrick as Dunmire in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight has a meeting with Dunmire (Robert Patrick).

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brian Douglas / Paramount+

Dwight appears to be in the hot seat here.

Tulsa King




