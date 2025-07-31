In addition to revealing the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 3 — the show will return on Sunday, September 21 — Paramount+ has now revealed the first batch of photos for the episodes ahead.

In them, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) continues to run his Oklahoma-based empire, with friends and foes at his flank. The photos include glimpses of his crew, including Tyson (Jay Will), Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), Bodhi (Martin Starr), Joanne (Annabella Sciorra), and Margaret (Dana Delany), along with newcomers like Russell Lee Washington, Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson), FBI Special Agent Musso (Kevin Pollak), and more.

Take a look at the first Tulsa King Season 3 photos below!