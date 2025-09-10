Charlie Sheen has had a complicated relationship with dad Martin Sheen and brother Emilio Estevez at times, and both men “declined to participate” in the actor’s new documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. However, there’s no tension between Charlie and his family members now.

“Emilio and Dad, they fully support me,” the Two and a Half Men star said in the two-part doc. “They’re rooting for me in ways you can’t even imagine. But I can’t expect people to revisit all the drug abuse and all the s**tty choices that hurt the people I love. Would I love them both in this? Absolutely. But I completely understand why they chose not to.”

The documentary features Charlie looking back at all of the ups and downs of his life, including his struggle with addiction, stints in rehab, and multiple arrests. He said he was hopeful that his dad would watch the footage, even though it was seemingly too difficult for him to relive it as a talking head.

“I think it is hard for sons to always share with their fathers what is truly in their hearts,” Charlie explained. “I hope he sees some of this as the love letter to him that it is.”

In fact, he even dedicated the film to his father, adding, “I can’t imagine being my dad. I can’t even imagine it. We banged heads a lot over the years. We haven’t for a long time. We came to a place that’s been beautiful. It has been nourishing. If I could put it into one word: gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Charlie and Emilio recently proved that they’re on good terms when the latter interviewed the former about this project for Interview magazine.

aka Charlie Sheen, Streaming Now, Netflix

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.