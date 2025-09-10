Kathy Hilton to Host New Home Décor Series for QVC+ and HSN+

Kathy Hilton is known to throw one heck of a soiree. So, it makes sense she has landed a new QVC+ and HSN+ original series utilizing this talent. TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the socialite will be at the center of Your Splendid Space with Kathy Hilton. The newest addition to the TV streaming service sees the television personality serve up expert tips and shoppable finds to throw an unforgettable gathering.

“If you’ve ever dreamed about being the house where the festivities happen-this series is for you as Kathy will help you host with joy,” the synopsis for the project reads. She’ll be checking in from her elaborate Bel Air home to touch on a number of themes. Episodes to come include: gifts for girlfriend, fall tablescapes, Halloween (front door), fire pits, the bathroom and spa health & wellness.

As the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton and half-sister of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills of Beverly Hills’ Kim and Kyle Richards, the 66-year-old has been a regular fixture on television for decades. Kathy went into acting roles as a child with spots on Bewitched and Happy Days. In most recent years, you could find the savvy businesswomen appearing in cameos for The Young and the Restless and Paris’ The Simple Life, which put her daughter further into the mainstream spotlight.

The program launch comes after the news of the Kathy Hilton Tag Sale, which will provide the opportunity to acquire some of her most elegant artifacts. Items including furnishings and accent pieces, including a vintage letter box from the Waldorf Astoria and personal décor made by the designer herself. Starting on September 23, the matriarch’s sale gets underway through the online vintage home marketplace, Charish.

QVC+ and HSN+ has expanded on its programming in recent years in the design space and lifestyle space. The network stepped out even further with one of its most popular shows Busy This Week. Featuring actress and host Busy Philipps, the late night interview-style show with a late night vibe finished its second season. Are you excited about Kathy’s new venture? Let us know in the comments.

Your Splendid Space with Kathy Hilton premiere, September 12, QVC+ and HSN+