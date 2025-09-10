As a glimpse into the future has shown already on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the plan is to lure in Martine (Nassima Benchicou) using the wedding glimpsed in flashforwards, with Ziva (Cote de Pablo) posing as the bride and hacker Boris (Maximilian Osinski) the groom. But how exactly are they going to do that? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, September 11, episode, titled “Wedding Crashers,” revealing the debate that ensues about just that.

“If all we need to do is believably reveal our location to Martine, we could just file an anonymous tip,” Tony (Michael Weatherly) suggests. But both Ziva and Claudette (Amita Suman) shoot that down. As he sees it, there are “no bad ideas in brainstorming,” and Ziva agrees … “except that one.” Claudette then explains, “Anonymous tip screams we’re setting a trap.” Ziva adds, “We need to draw Martine out and make her think she’s finding us on her own.”

Tony then turns to Boris with a suggestion, that they put him in the CCTV database and have Martine “catch” him out on a “stroll.” Boris scoffs, however. “Anyone knows that I do not stroll and I do not make pea-brained mistakes, OK? I exploit them.” His fiancée, Fruzsi (Anne-Marie Waldeck), agrees … and then takes care of their problem. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Tony and Ziva may be exes now, but they are on the run together, relying on each other, after his company has been framed for crimes by Martine, who is Interpol and working alongside Tony’s friend Henry (James D’Arcy). It’s unclear if Henry can be trusted. But what is clear is how well that Tony and Ziva still work together — and that may be key to a future together again.

“I think part of what makes their being able to trust each other in terms of maybe rekindling the relationship is how well they work together,” showrunner John McNamara told TV Insider. “I think the realization is, we couldn’t possibly be this in sync in work if there’s not something else at play that we’re both afraid of and maybe even in denial about. I think a lot of human experiences is denial, and a lot of overcoming denial is overcoming adversity.”

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Thursdays, Paramount+