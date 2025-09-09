‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Raymond Cruz Arrested After Allegedly Spraying Women With Hose

Raymond Cruz, who played the Mexican drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested on Monday (September 8) after allegedly spraying water at three women in a minivan outside of his home.

As first reported by TMZ, the incident occurred on Monday morning at approximately 10:40 am in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. According to Cruz’s talent agent, Raphael Berko, the actor was reportedly cleaning his car outside his home when a minivan with three women pulled up “a half an inch” from his bumper.

“There was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim,” LAPD officer David Cuellar told People.

In a statement, Berko said that Cruz asked the women to move their vehicle, warning them that it would get wet. The women allegedly refused and started filming the Major Crimes star.

“When he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car,” Berko stated. “And then believe it or not, one of them called the police.”

Berko added that Cruz has “never been arrested in his life,” noting, “Someone who played a police detective for 15 years on The Closer and Major Crimes, someone who lives in that neighborhood, was put in handcuffs and taken to jail.”

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and taken to jail, though he was later released from custody and is due back in court on October 1. As of writing, no charges have been filed against him.

“Raymond’s very grateful to all of the LAPD personnel at the police department because throughout the five hours of him being in their jail, the LAPD were all very, very gracious and nice to him and reassuring,” Berko added.

In addition to his role as drug lord Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul, Cruz played LAPD detective Julio Sanchez on the police procedural The Closer and its spinoff Major Crimes. More recently, he appeared in episodes of Mayans M.C. and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the dramedy film Love, Danielle.