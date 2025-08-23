Don’t Be a Braindead Walker For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Walking Dead Newsletter:

Mingus Lucien Reedus, the son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, was reportedly arrested for assault on Saturday, August 23.

Police sources told the New York Post that Mingus was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning after allegedly punching a 33-year-old woman in the leg, causing redness, then choking her and slamming her to the ground.

One source told the Post that the 25-year-old was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault in the third degree.

The sources said Mingus called 911 around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday to report a woman threatening suicide at a West 16th Street apartment, but when cops arrived, the woman alleged that Mingus assaulted her. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Mingus, meanwhile, was led out of the building by cops around 9:25 a.m. Photos shared by the Post showed Mingus getting into a squad car with his hands behind his back.

A woman presumed to be the alleged victim was later seen exiting the New York City Police Department’s 10th Precinct, “It was a misunderstanding,” she told the Post.

In September 2021, Mingus was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting a woman, and he was charged with misdemeanor assault at the time, according to People. In March 2022, he took a plea deal, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to conditional discharge and ordered to attend five private counseling sessions, the magazine reported.

Mingus, a model who has appeared on the cover of Vogue Hommes, is the only child of Norman Reedus and his ex, Helena Christensen, whom he met in 1998 and dated for five years, per People.

He was born on October 13, 1999, and named after jazz musician Charlie Mingus.“His father especially is into Charlie Mingus,” Christensen previously explained to The Independent. “I was more into Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, Billie Holiday — but we thought ‘Mingus’ sounded cooler than ‘Monk’ for a first name.”

Mingus became a big brother in November 2018 when Norman welcomed a daughter, Nova, with actor Diane Kruger, his current partner.