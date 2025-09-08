Here’s How Much Tori Spelling Gets Paid According to Her Ex Dean McDermott

Canadian actor Dean McDermott has gone public with what he says is his estranged wife Tori Spelling‘s earnings, claiming she can make upwards of $75,000 per month, “depending on the job.”

McDermott’s claims come in an income and expense report that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (September 5). According to Us Weekly, which obtained the report, the former Chopped Canada host alleged that Spelling’s income ranged from “$3,000 to $75,000 per month, depending on the job.”

Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, from 1990 to 2000 and in its 2019 spinoff, BH90210. In recent years, she’s appeared on several reality shows, including The Masked Singer (and several of its international editions), Dancing With the Stars, and House of Villains. She also hosts the podcast MisSPELLING and the 9021OMG podcast with her 90210 co-star Jennie Garth.

McDermott, meanwhile, claims he earns $3,800 per month, noting that “acting and producing work has decreased drastically” since the 2023 writing and acting strikes. According to the court filing, McDermott has been working as an alcohol and drug counselor since October 2023, and his monthly expenses of $3,980 exceed his income.

The actor’s attorney also disclosed that he has an outstanding loan with City National Bank for $200,000 that is past due, in addition to past due credit card debts of $2,500 and $12,000, respectively. He is also past due $1,200 on dental procedure payments.

After playing Constable Renfield Turnbull on the TV series Due South between 1995 and 1999, McDermott had small parts in other shows and made-for-TV movies. In recent years, he transitioned into reality TV, starring alongside Spelling in shows such as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, and Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever.

His most recent acting role came in the 2023 Canadian supernatural horror romance film My Animal.

Another section of the income report lists McDermott’s girlfriend, Lily Calo, as earning $600 per month. McDermott went public with his relationship with Calo six months after separating from Spelling in June 2023.

McDermott and Spelling got married in May 2006 and went on to welcome five children: son Liam (18), daughter Stella (17), daughter Hattie (13), son Finn (13), and son Beau (8). McDermott also shares a son, Jack (26), with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

After the separation in June 2023, Spelling officially filed for divorce in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

On an episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, the actress said the breaking point in the marriage came when her daughter Hattie asked her, “Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?”

“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together,” she continued, per PageSix. “We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights.”

Since the split, Spelling reportedly rekindled her relationship with Neoron Syndicate CEO Ryan Cramer.