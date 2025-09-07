Ariana Grande is done saying “Thank You, Next” to MTV’s Video Music Awards.

While Grande was not on the confirmed list of attendees for the VMAs, fans quickly got wind that the Wicked star would be returning to the awards ceremony. Grande was last at the ceremony in 2018, seven years ago, and also made a virtual appearance on the 2020 livestream.

Speculation about the singer’s surprise return began when celebrity stylist Law Roach posted a photoshoot of Grande in a stunning polka dot dress during the red carpet, teasing, “And then THIS happened….. WE ARE BACK @arianagrande wearing custom @fendi @swarovski.” Grande then reposted the photos on her Instagram story.

The “We Can’t Be Friends” singer’s longtime hairstylist, Alyx Liu, later confirmed that 2025 would mark Grande’s VMAs return, posting closer images of the photoshoot, captioned, “VMAs.”

Moments later, Grande took to the carpet, showing off her stunning custom Fendi and Swarovski. The star also posed with Roach, who rocked a full black ensemble.

During a pre-commercial break preview of what is to come, the live show finally revealed that Grande is set to take the stage in celebration of Mariah Carey. In 2025, Carey was honored with the Video Vanguard Award, a prize presented by MTV to an artist who has made “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music videos and popular culture.

Presenting Mariah Carey with the Video Vanguard Award, Grande admitted that the “We Belong Together” is “The reason why so many of us here sing.” Often called the Queen of Pop herself, Grande later declared, “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen, and it’s Mariah. Mhmm.”

Naturally, Arianators took to social media to share their excitement for Grande’s return as a potential presenter, performer, or even just an attendee, as she is nominated for Best Pop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

Once she arrived on the carpet, Grande caught up with fellow pop singer and musical theater star Sabrina Carpenter, who is also nominated for Best Pop Artist at the show. Carpenter is also set to perform on the VMAS stage tonight.

Overjoyed, one fan put it, “ATTENDING AFTER 7 YEAR, BEING NOMINATED FOR 7 CATEGORIES FOR HER 7 ALBUM, ON SEPTEMBER 7TH.” Another Instagram user commented, “MY ARIIIII ATTENDING THE VMA’s??? OMG.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Sunday, September 7, 8/7c, MTV & CBS