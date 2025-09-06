[Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the Season 27 episode airing Tuesday, September 9.]

The Big Brother devotees who watch the CBS reality show’s live feeds know one big spoiler about the Season 27 episode airing on Tuesday, September 9.

When the live feeds came back online around midnight ET on Saturday, viewers saw that Rachel Reilly was nowhere to be found.

Rachel, who won Big Brother 13 and returned as a surprise houseguest this season, was eliminated at the so-called White Locust Resort that CBS previously teased, per Parade. The network’s companion show, Big Brother: Unlocked, said the Big Brother 27 players would arrive at the resort in Tuesday’s Big Brother episode and one would face a “surprise” elimination.

And it was Rachel who fell victim to that elimination. Parade reports that the White Locust stay involved a competition similar to one seen in Big Brother Reindeer Games, in which houseguests race to finish an individual challenge faster than the houseguest before them did.

Apparently, Rachel couldn’t finish the challenge in time and was sent to the jury, even though she had made it this far in Season 27 without being nominated for elimination, and she was then sent packing.

Live feed viewers also saw fellow houseguest Ashley Hollis saying Rachel was “sacrificed” and spied a grayed-out portrait of Rachel on the Memory Wall, according to ScreenRant.

On social media, fans seem on the verge of revolt. “The star of your show comes back after 15 years as the only returnee, has made it to jury without being nominated, and you introduce a twist to remove her from the game without a vote,” @Brain_Scally wrote on X. “Big Brother production’s ability to f*** up is unmatched.”

@tvtalkswithtom wrote, “This whole thing has just left a bad taste in my mouth. A core part of the game is being sent out the door by eviction votes. It hits even harder when it’s a winner who was somehow doing the impossible and not even hitting the block. Legend status forever. Rachel Reilly.”

@powerofvethoe said, “Big Brother has probably lost Rachel’s undying loyalty to the franchise. She was literally Big Brother’s biggest advocate and was so proud of being a Big Brother winner. She fought her heart out this season, and the fact that this is how she goes out absolutely stings.”

See other reactions below:

If Rachel had been taken out in a vote– I'd hate it, but that's literally the game. I'd accept it. It is what it is. But, this? We had 3 weeks left…

We didn't even get to see her on the block… fight for her life… Veto.. blockbuster… Nothing. This is unbelievable. #BB27 — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) September 6, 2025

It's genuinely so sad how my favorite show goes so far out of its way every single year to make itself worse and worse. They had such a good season on their hands and just actively decided to play roulette with it #bb27 — Cory Wurtenberger (@corywurtnberger) September 6, 2025

Gave it her all. Robbed by a twist. Made huge sacrifices to come back. Disarmed her target week after week. Is great TV. I hope and she should at least be AFP. #BB27 pic.twitter.com/qT91I8MFta — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) September 6, 2025

Worth noting that the best season in Big Brother history, Big Brother 10, is the only season to have no big twists. #bb27 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 6, 2025

Let’s get this straight: Rachel plays a flawless game, never touches the block, never gets a single vote, and STILL gets sent home because production wanted to shake things up with a garbage twist? That’s not “expect the unexpected” that’s spitting in the face of the game #BB27 pic.twitter.com/MmxFkIouOU — Allie Slinger (@drifkea) September 6, 2025

Rachel Reilly, this season of Big Brother would have been forgettable and absolutely nothing without you. You are a legend and always will be. You ARE big brother. And you deserved so much better. My heart breaks for you. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/G5fS3mSgbq — JJ🪐 (@earthtojj) September 6, 2025

Big Brother, Season 27 Resumes, Tuesday, September 9, 8/7c, CBS