Ireland Baldwin Supports Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin Joining ‘DWTS’ Season 34

One person who will be cheering on Hilaria Baldwin as she competes on Dancing With the Stars is her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin.

“I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin,” Ireland began a lengthy Instagram post shared on Thursday, September 4. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised. This post may come out of left field since I don’t post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings 😂.”

Ireland went on to share that she and Hilaria have bonded over their shared “complex and chaotic” upbringings, adding, “She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally bat s*** crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed.”

Ireland continued, “She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father [Alec Baldwin] that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself.”

Ireland credited Hilaria as the reason she and Alec have the “close relationship” they currently do. “She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness,” the actress and model gushed. “I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.”

Ireland concluded her message of support by writing that she’s “so proud” of Hilaria for joining DWTS Season 34. “I CANNOT wait to cheer her a** on. She deserves this!” she stated. “And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”

Ireland is the only child Alec shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002. He went to wed Hilaria in 2012, and the couple have since welcomed seven children together.

Ireland shared her message alongside a photo of herself and Hilaria holding a dog and one of her siblings, respectively. Hilaria thanked her stepdaughter for the kind words in the post’s comments, writing, “I’m crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland ❤️. These words mean so much. You mean so much to me 💙.”

Hilaria will compete alongside partner Gleb Savchenko on DWTS Season 34, which premieres this month. Her casting has been met with mixed reactions from fans, with one fan commenting underneath one of Hilaria’s recent TikTok posts, “How is she a star? I have never heard of her. Singer, actress, athlete?” Another user alleged, “Alec had to make a phone call to make this happen.”

Others shared their excitement to see Hilaria on the show. “Fabulous!!!! We’ll be watching and cheering for you!👏👏👏✨✨✨,” one TikTok user commented, while another added, “Rooting for you, Hilaria! You deserve to take this year’s trophy home!!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)