[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3, “Another Rick Up My Sleeve.”]

Peacemaker Season 2 is in full swing, and as teased by series creator James Gunn, it’s the follow-up to the events of Superman, which saw a dimensional rift briefly opened in Metropolis by big bad Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

As Chris Smith (John Cena) steps in and out of an alternate dimension, his activity raises red flags with A.R.G.U.S., now headed by Frank Grillo‘s Rick Flag Sr., who is eager to exact revenge on his son Rick Flag Jr.’s (Joel Kinnaman) killer. And after Season 2 of Peacemaker kicked off with the inclusion of the Justice Gang’s Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), we can’t help but wonder if David Corenswet‘s most recent social media post on Instagram is pointing towards a Superman cameo for himself in the series.

In the photo above, Corenswet poses with Cena, who is in costume from Episode 3, as they take a selfie. While Superman didn’t appear in that installment of Peacemaker, production for Season 2 and Superman did coincide, meaning there’s still a possibility he could pop up before the season is through.

Fans of the superhero film, which opened in theaters this past July, will recall that Cena appeared as Peacemaker on a snippet for The Sphere News, a program hosted by Michael Ian Black‘s character Cleavis Thornwaite, in the DC Universe. So, it would only seem fair that Corenswet may drop into the series Peacemaker.

As fans experienced in Peacemaker‘s latest installment, surprise appearances are not beyond this series, as Joel Kinnaman returned for the first time since his onscreen death in The Suicide Squad, both in flashback form and in the alternate dimension as Rick Flag Jr.

And Cena is just the latest Peacemaker cast member to pose with Corenswet behind the scenes, as Danielle Brooks shared a photo on her Instagram story closer to Superman‘s debut.

What do you think? Is there a Superman cameo on the horizon for Peacemaker? Sound off in the comments section and stay tuned to see how things unfold in Peacemaker Season 2.

