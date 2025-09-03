Did Ezra Sosa Just Shade His Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Anna Delvey?

Ezra Sosa may have thrown some subtle shade at Anna Delvey while celebrating his new Dancing With the Stars partner.

“Pov: i actually have a shot this year 🤧,” Sosa wrote over a TikTok video of himself lifting and twirling Jordan Chiles following the Season 34 cast announcement on Wednesday, September 3. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “War is over 😫😤,” matching the lyrics of John Lennon‘s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” which played over the clip.

While fans celebrated Sosa and Chiles’ DWTS pairing in the post’s comments, they also pointed out that the post was a nod to Sosa competing with Delvey during his first season as a pro last year. After only two performances together, Sosa and Delvey’s DWTS journey came to an end in a double elimination with Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov.

“Messy Ezra… how we’ve missed you,” one fan commented, while another added, “Waiting for Anna’s comment😂.” Someone else wrote, “We’re all only here for Ezra’s ACTUAL debut.”

Several users referred to one of Delvey’s infamous DWTS moments, as she told cohost Julianne Hough after her elimination that she would take “nothing” away from the experience.

“I have a feeling this will be an ‘everything’ season and not a ‘nothing’ season,” one TikTok user joked, while another posted, “The great thing about Jordan is… she won’t say she learned ✨nothing✨ from her time with you lol.”

Sosa’s post was likely all in good fun, as he and Delvey have seemingly remained friends since their short-lived time on DWTS. “Nothing,” Sosa captioned a June Instagram video of himself and Delvey hanging out at an arcade together.

Delvey’s DWTS Season 33 casting was surrounded in controversy, as she was previously found guilty of first-degree attempted grand larceny, theft of services, and larceny in the second-degree in 2019. Her story of posing as a German heiress and scamming wealthy socialites was later dramatized in the 2022 Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna.

Back in September 2024, Delvey told TV Insider that she was “not really” worried about her casting backlash. Sosa, for his part, added, “She’s got nothing to hide, girl.”

While Sosa and Delvey appear to be on good terms, Sosa expressed his desire to have a more skilled partner on DWTS 34 during a July episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast.

“Dancing with Anna brought out a different side of me, and I think even just being her partner, I’m like, ‘Okay. This is gonna be s**ts and gigs,’ like, ‘We’re in this for the gag of it all,'” Sosa stated. “But I’m really hoping next season, I have a partner that can really just show my ability. People are on TikTok, like, ‘I forget he can dance.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, bro, that’s how I got the gig. That’s how I’m in the room.'”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC