Cheryl Burke & Carrie Ann Inaba React to Anna Delvey’s Controversial ‘DWTS’ Exit

Fake heiress and convicted con-woman Anna Delvey ruffled feathers on Tuesday’s (September 24) Dancing With the Stars when she said she’d taken “nothing” away from her time on the ABC competition series.

After Delvey and her pro dancer partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated from the show, co-host Julianne Hough asked the fraudster what she’d take from the experience. Delvey flatly responded, “Nothing,” much to the shock of the judges and the audience.

Delvey, who was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services in 2019, doubled down on her statement in an interview with Good Morning America. When asked what her favorite part of the experience was, she quipped, “Getting eliminated.”

Responding to Delvey’s comments that she took away “nothing” from the show, former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke told Variety, “I believe that the feeling is mutual from the fans of show.”

Anna Delvey’s final words on #DWTS may be some of the best I’ve heard on reality TV pic.twitter.com/Utp21pNTdn — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) September 25, 2024

Burke has previously spoken about Delvey on her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, where she said Delvey would need to open up emotionally if she wanted America to vote for her.

“As funny and dry as it is, most of America, I don’t think, will relate to her,” Burkey said, per Variety. “So I’m hoping Ezra [Sosa] or somebody cracks her open because she is human. She’s not a robot. There is a heart in there somewhere, right? Like, I wish in a way the nerves would create a little bit more emotion.”

She continued, “People are not happy about her being on the show. So the only way, though, that she can change people’s minds is if she shows emotion. This is key… She’s continuing to leave a bad taste in people’s mouths because she’s not willing to be vulnerable.”

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba also reacted to Delvey’s blunt elimination statement, revealing she was “taken aback” by the comment.

“I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, ‘Nothing,'” Inaba told Entertainment Weekly.

She added, “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

“We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame,” Inaba shared, noting that some “gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

Elsewhere, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, who competed on Season 30 of DWTS, said her own time on the show was “life-changing,” and she thought “it was a disgrace that [Delvey] said she got nothing.”

As for Delvey’s dance partner, Sosa, he told Extra he fully expected her to make an off-handed comment. “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” he stated.