[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1.]

Wednesday‘s second season is half over, but a big question looms as we head into Part 2 this September. Who is Morticia’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) sister, Ophelia?

While she’s only been mentioned by Morticia onscreen, we can’t help but wonder if she’ll make an appearance before the season is through, with the buildup towards the second half. As fans saw in Part 1, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) had begun to abuse her psychic abilities, and she experienced black tears, a seizure spell, and more symptoms from trying to use her gift to solve the mystery of who was behind Jericho’s murderous murder of crows.

As viewers learned, it was Judi Spannegel (Heather Matarazzo) who was behind the deadly attacks as she continued her father’s legacy of experimenting on Outcasts in the basement of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. According to Morticia, Ophelia pushed her abilities to the extreme while attending Nevermore Academy, and as a result, their mother, Hester (Joanna Lumley), had Ophelia sent to Willow Hill.

While she was at Willow Hill, Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) had broken in to check on her, but she’d seemingly vanished. But we’re wondering if perhaps Ophelia was part of the LOIS (Long-term Outcast Integration System) program, which was helmed by Judi’s father, and later Judi and involved experimenting on Outcasts to extract their abilities and give them to normies.

As viewers saw in Season 2’s fourth installment, as Wednesday broke out several involuntary participants from the program, one woman was particularly withdrawn and quiet, sitting in the corner of her cell and clinging to Wednesday’s side as they escaped the hospital.

While we know it was Frances O’Connor who appeared in the role of the woman seen in the cell, we don’t know the character’s official name yet. She could be playing a different character than we’re theorizing, but hopes that someone else will play Ophelia are slim, as we know Lady Gaga‘s role is that of a Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood, and she’s the only other major Part 2 guest star listed in the credits currently.

In the original Addams Family TV series, Ophelia was portrayed by Morticia actress Carolyn Jones in a dual role as the sisters were twins in that iteration. It is suggested in the series Wednesday that Ophelia is Morticia’s younger sister, though, making Zeta-Jones’s potential appearance in the role seem less likely.

Only time will tell if O’Connor will be Ophelia, or if the character will appear at all in Season 2. Thankfully, Season 3 has already been ordered, so there’s hope no matter what.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix