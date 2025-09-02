Erin & Ben Napier’s Hotel From New HGTV Show Shares Positive Post-Fire Update

Erin and Ben Napier‘s latest TV renovation project just got a positive update.

The Heirloom Hotel, which is the subject of Erin and Ben’s upcoming series Home Town: Inn This Together, announced plans to rebuild one week after a devastating fire caused significant damage.

“Round two,” the hotel’s official Instagram page captioned a Tuesday, September 2, selfie featuring Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Joshua Nowell. “It’s never easy to start over, maybe even harder the second time, but we believe this town and these people are worth every ounce of our effort. ✨❤️ #TheHeirloom.”

Nowell also teased that the hotel would undergo a new renovation in a Monday, September 1, Instagram post. “Tough days @theheirloom.us What do we do now? The same thing we’ve been doing: Keep Building,” he wrote alongside a snap of the fire damage.

Erin showed her support by reposting the hotel and Nowell’s Instagram uploads via her Instagram Story on Monday and Tuesday.

The cause of the hotel fire was also recently revealed. According to a local Mississippi news outlet, The Laurel Leader-Call, the hotel went up in flames as a result of an electrical fire, and it was ruled accidental.

The Heirloom Hotel previously addressed the fire via Instagram on August 26, writing, “This morning a fire broke out at The Heirloom on the top floor of our building, leaving behind significant damage, but we are grateful to say no one was inside at the time.”

The post continued, “The weight of this reality is hard to put into words. It’s not about the loss of wood, brick, or paint. It’s about the grief we feel for the countless hands that have worked tirelessly over the past year, breathing life back into this 25,000 square foot space. Every hammer swing, every brushstroke, every late night—this building has been a true labor of love.”

In an Instagram post of her own, Erin shared that the hotel fire occurred before it officially opened for business. “Praise God, no one was inside. We held each other and watched while the brave fire fighters from the Laurel FD worked for hours to get it under control,” she captioned an August 26 pic of firefighters taming the blaze. “Today feels like a funeral. But I know these people. They won’t give up here.”

Erin went on to reveal that the future of Home Town: Inn This Together could be up in the air as a result of the incident. “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now. I don’t know much of anything,” she wrote. “Pray for my friends and family, please. It is hard to explain how this reverberates through our town and its progress in many ways. But I know God has a plan for this setback. He always knows the way, even when we don’t.”

Expected to premiere next year, Home Town: Inn This Together will follow Erin and Ben as they help Jim, Mallorie, and Nowell “restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” per an HGTV press release. “The trio believe the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

