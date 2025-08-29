‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ Odd Snack Choice

Ken Jennings is soaking up the last days of summer before Jeopardy! returns for a new season. And with that, he enjoyed a rather odd snack that surprisingly had fans drooling.

“Lots of things are not obviously getting better, but Seattle’s legendary Cinerama theater was closed from 2020 to 2023 and @siffnews saved it, and it’s nice to have the chocolate popcorn back,” the game show host captioned the Instagram post on August 28.

The theater Jennings attended was mostly like the SIFF Cinema Downtown in Seattle, Washington. The cinema highlights their chocolate popcorn as one of their signature snacks, along with local craft beer. It features a Cinerama screen, which is a 97-foot curved screen made of 2,000 vertical strips.

Ken Jennings then shared a photo of himself smiling in the theater with the snack on his lap. He wore a light blue button-down shirt with the first button open.

The second photo in the post showed off the popcorn, which had some pieces drizzled in chocolate. The perfect mix of sweet and salty.

Although some fans wanted to know what movie he was seeing, others drooled over his unique snack choice. “The popcorn looks fabulous,” one fan said.

“That looks so good!! Glad to see a theater reopening. The world sucks right now, so I’m so glad you posted something actually positive,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

“Yes!! So glad it’s back. The chocolate popcorn is legendary,” commented another.

“The Popcorn looks so good! 😋,”a fan wrote.

“Chocolate popcorn? Yummy!😋,” another drooled.

“That popcorn looks amazing!” a fan said.

“The mix is the way to go—you get the perfect salty-sweet combo!” another said.

“Yummy!” many commented.

What do you think of the concoction? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day on Peacock