‘Big Brother’ Week 8: Who Won HOH & Who Was Nominated?

After Katherine Woodman was evicted by a 7-1 vote, a new Head of Household was crowned this week on Big Brother. Alliances that were broken reformed, and three new nominees went on the block.

The houseguests noticed the picture wall had changed to short videos of them doing various things around the house, like Ava Pearl falling, Keanu Soto twerking in his butt-ler punishment costume, and more. They studied the videos as they thought they were for the upcoming HOH competition, and they were right.

They went outside to answer a series of true and false questions about the videos. In the end, Keanu and Kelley Jorgenson were the last two standing. That was great for them as they are in an alliance together. However, the other side of the house was afraid because they knew they were going up. Keanu came out victorious, winning his first HOH of the season.

Keanu talked to all of his houseguests individually to try to figure out his nominations. He knew he wanted to put up Vince Panaro, even though he had been aligned with him from week one. Vince wronged him too many times by being on the wrong side of the vote and putting up their allies. Keau also wanted to put up Morgan Pope, because she is closely aligned with Vince, and he believed that if they got out Morgan, Vince would work with them again.

But Keanu struggled on the third nominee. He debated between Ava, Mickey Lee, and Ashley Hollis. Despite wanting to get her out last week, Keanu made amends with Rachel Reilly and said he wasn’t going to put her up.

After talking to everyone, he decided that Mickey was the best option for the third nominee. So, his nominees for the week were Mickey, Morgan, and Vince, with his target set on Morgan.

Keanu told Mickey that their conversation felt “too little, too late” and that she didn’t talk enough game with him. As for Morgan, Keanu said that he extended several olive branches to her and she’s “snapped every single one of them.” When it came time for Vince’s explanation, Keanu was practically in tears.

“I feel like you have consistently taken my kindness as weakness,” Keanu told his ally. “If you take my kindness for weakness, I promise you I will put you on this block, and I will send you home.”

Morgan said that she hated being on the block next to her best friend. Mickey said she was going to fight for the veto and Blockbuster. Vince said it was a “nightmare” situation and he needed to figure out how both he and Morgan stay this week.

Tune in on Wednesday to see who will win the Power of Veto as Season 26 alum Angela Murray returns to the house to host the competition.