‘Expedition X’: Heather Amaro & Phil Torres Witness Unexplained Happenings in ‘The Conjuring’ House Sneak Peek

During Season 7, the Expedition X investigative team has already tackled one of its most intense supernatural investigations. The two-part premiere saw Josh Gates and paranormal researcher Heather Amaro step into the haunted ruins of Spike Island, which has been called Ireland’s most infamous and brutal prison.

If exploring the Emerald Isle’s equivalent to Alcatraz wasn’t enough, next up Amaro joins up with scientist Phil Torres for a familiar location in the United States. The duo venture to Rhode Island, the site of the original “Conjuring House” that inspired the iconic horror movie The Conjuring franchise. It’s there they look into reports that the home’s dark paranormal forces are targeting another family on the property.

Ahead of its September 3 air date on Discovery Channel, TV Insider has been the first to acquire a sneak peek. The clip sees Amaro and Torres walking through the home to a room where the family reportedly heard chairs move. Amaro films while Torres gathers photos of the space. “If there is anyone here with us, you can show up on this video camera or on the film camera. We’re here to communicate,” Amaro explained.

As the silence began to settle, a door closed shut on the other side of the wall. Torres identified it as the basement door. He then directed view to the bell on the door that was still shaking. Of course, this got these brave souls to open said door to go down there to see what was up. Amaro told Torres to be very careful down the steps as these were the steps someone named Patrick said he was shoved down.

As Torres took some more photos, there was a flash. A crew member managed to capture the moment on camera. “Something down there just flashed back at me,” Torres confirmed. He tried to get the attention of whoever or whatever that was in there with them.

What happens next? We’ll have to watch the episode “Curse of the Conjuring,” but the timing of its premiere couldn’t be more perfect. The Conjuring: Last Rites, the next and billed as the last installment of the film series, bows on September 5. It follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they try to help a family plagued by a demonic infestation. One wonders what the couple would have thought of what unfolded on Expedition X.

Expedition X, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Discovery Channel