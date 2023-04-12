‘The Conjuring’ TV Series Is in the Works at Max

As part of a litany of Max announcements, it’s been confirmed the streamer is currently developing a new drama series set in The Conjuring Universe.

The producer for the original Conjuring, Peter Safran, will serve as an executive producer on the project with James Wan in talks to executive produce. The untitled series is in development at Warner Bros. Television.

Based on several films produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, The Conjuring television series will continue the story established in the feature films. The Conjuring trilogy. focuses on demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) who investigate and document paranormal events.

Other films within the universe include the Annabelle trilogy, The Nun (a sequel is due this year), and The Curse of La Llorona. The eight movies combined have grossed more than $2 billion at the box office worldwide.

Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Safran’s The Safran Company will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where The Safran Company is under an overall deal. There are currently no details, such as the series’ name, plot, or release window.

Untitled The Conjuring Series, TBA, Max