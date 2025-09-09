The world of The Conjuring is coming to the small screen for the first time in a new series for HBO Max.

The horror franchise has previously produced a whopping nine films — most recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites — and the momentum for the Warrens’ supernatural adventures isn’t slowing down, according to the latest box office results.

So what is there to know about The Conjuring show so far? Here’s a look at all of the details so far (and be sure to bookmark this page for continuous updates)!

When will The Conjuring TV show premiere?

HBO Max has not revealed a premiere date for the new series, as it’s still in the development phase.

Who will star in The Conjuring TV series?

A cast has not yet been revealed for the Conjuring show, but Variety reports that Nancy Won (whose past credits include Supernatural, Little Fires Everywhere, and Tiny Beautiful Things, among others) has joined the project as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Plus, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires (both of whom wrote for WandaVision and Agatha All Along) will reportedly write for the show as well.

What will The Conjuring TV series be about?

An exact plot for the series has not yet been announced, but it is expected to take place in the same world as The Conjuring and its various spinoffs, which have centered on the supernatural realm explored by Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively). HBO Max confirmed it will “continue the story established in the feature films.” It is unclear whether the Warrens will feature in the story.

What else is there to know about The Conjuring TV series?

Franchise producer Peter Safran first teased the conceptual framework of the show in 2021, telling Yahoo, “We’ve certainly talked about whether there are some more long-form stories that would be better told over eight episodes or eight hours as opposed to just a two-hour movie.”

This prediction began coming to fruition in 2023 when the series was first announced as in development, with Safran on board to produce alongside James Wan, director and producer on multiple Conjuring films.

Where can you watch The Conjuring movies?

While Last Rites is still currently in theaters, the other Conjuring movies are currently available to stream on HBO Max: The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Nun 2.

The Conjuring TV Series, Premiere Date TBA, HBO Max