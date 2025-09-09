‘The Conjuring’ TV Series: Everything to Know

Amanda Bell
Comments
THE CONJURING 2, Vera Farmiga, 2016. © New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection
New Line Cinema / Everett Collection

The Conjuring

 More

The world of The Conjuring is coming to the small screen for the first time in a new series for HBO Max.

The horror franchise has previously produced a whopping nine films — most recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites — and the momentum for the Warrens’ supernatural adventures isn’t slowing down, according to the latest box office results.

So what is there to know about The Conjuring show so far? Here’s a look at all of the details so far (and be sure to bookmark this page for continuous updates)!

When will The Conjuring TV show premiere?

HBO Max has not revealed a premiere date for the new series, as it’s still in the development phase.

Who will star in The Conjuring TV series?

A cast has not yet been revealed for the Conjuring show, but Variety reports that Nancy Won (whose past credits include Supernatural, Little Fires Everywhere, and Tiny Beautiful Things, among others) has joined the project as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Plus, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires (both of whom wrote for WandaVision and Agatha All Along) will reportedly write for the show as well.

What will The Conjuring TV series be about?

An exact plot for the series has not yet been announced, but it is expected to take place in the same world as The Conjuring and its various spinoffs, which have centered on the supernatural realm explored by Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively). HBO Max confirmed it will “continue the story established in the feature films.” It is unclear whether the Warrens will feature in the story.

The 13 Highest-Rated Horror Movies of All Time (and Where to Watch Them)
Related

The 13 Highest-Rated Horror Movies of All Time (and Where to Watch Them)

What else is there to know about The Conjuring TV series?

Franchise producer Peter Safran first teased the conceptual framework of the show in 2021, telling Yahoo, “We’ve certainly talked about whether there are some more long-form stories that would be better told over eight episodes or eight hours as opposed to just a two-hour movie.”

This prediction began coming to fruition in 2023 when the series was first announced as in development, with Safran on board to produce alongside James Wan, director and producer on multiple Conjuring films.

Where can you watch The Conjuring movies?

While Last Rites is still currently in theaters, the other Conjuring movies are currently available to stream on HBO Max: The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Nun 2.

The Conjuring TV Series, Premiere Date TBA, HBO Max

The Conjuring -

The Conjuring where to stream

The Conjuring




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tristan Rogers and Leslie Charleson on 'General Hospital'
1
‘GH’ Writers Reveal Plans for Tristan Rogers & Leslie Charleson Tribute Episodes
'The Young and the Restless' fall preview
2
Mysterious New Characters, Emotional Tribute & More to Expect on ‘Y&R’ This Fall
Dan Feuerriegel, Tyler Joseph Andrews - 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Meet the New Theo Carver on ‘DAYS’: Tyler Joseph Andrews Teases His Debut
Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom on Episode 9491 of CBS's 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
4
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sets Season 39 Premiere Date: Everything We Know
Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
5
‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Adds Ronen Rubinstein, Lucy Barrett & More to Spinoff Cast