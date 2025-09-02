Fox News’ Jesse Watters Defends Using Nickname for Maria Bartiromo That ‘She Hates’

Fox News host Jesse Watters used Donald Trump‘s being in office as an excuse to use a nickname to refer to fellow network star Maria Bartiromo, who reportedly hates the term.

On Monday’s (September 1) edition of The Five, Watters and his co-panelists were discussing their first jobs when he told them he’d often see Bartiromo at the New York Stock Exchange back when he worked there as an intern. At the time, Bartiromo was working for CNBC, covering financial news, and the tabloid press had given her the nickname “Money Honey” for her looks.

“Maria Bartiromo was there and everybody called her ‘Money Honey,'” Watters said. “Later, we worked together at Fox News. Isn’t that great?”

He continued, “I actually work with Money Honey. And I’ve been working with Money Honey for all these years.”

Bartiromo joined Fox News in 2013, first hosting the show Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. She became a strong advocate for Trump during his first presidency, with many accusing her of giving him easy interviews where she never challenged his claims. The long-time journalist currently hosts Mornings with Maria on the network.

The Five’s Lisa Kennedy chimed in to say that Bartiromo was “not terribly pleased” when Kennedy introduced her to Watters at a correspondents dinner and he’d called her Money Honey.

“Does she not like that name?” Watters asked.

“Not at all,” fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld added.

Over the years, it has been reported that Bartiromo has mixed feelings about the Money Honey nickname. According to some, she hated the moniker because she thought it diminished her credibility as a reporter. However, in January 2007, Bartiromo filed trademark applications to use the term Money Honey for a line of children’s products to teach kids about money. The trademarks have since expired.

As for Watters, he brushed off the complaints and appeared to show no concern over his continued use of the nickname. “We can say it—Trump is in office,” he told his co-hosts.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

