Fox News Fans Blast Jesse Watters for Missing Show to Attend White House State Dinner

What To Know Fox News host Jesse Watters missed his shows to attend a White House state dinner hosted by President Trump for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Watters attended with his wife, Emma DiGiovine, whose relationship with him has previously drawn public scrutiny due to their age difference.

Social media users widely mocked Watters for his attendance at the dinner.

Jesse Watters was absent from both The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday (April 28) as he skipped work to attend the White House state dinner.

As noted on Fox News, Watters was one of the guests invited to the event, in which President Donald Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House amid their state visit. Watters was joined by some of his fellow Fox News colleagues, including Bret Baier, Maria Bartiromo, and the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott.

Watters, 47, attended the dinner with his wife, Emma DiGiovine, 33, a producer at Fox News. The couple, who got together while Watters was still married to his ex-wife, Noelle Inguagiato, has faced scrutiny in the past for their age difference.

At the time of the affair, DiGiovine worked as an associate producer on the show Watters World. After the pair told Fox News bosses about their relationship in November 2017, DiGiovine was reassigned to The Five, where Watters now serves as lead host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Watters (@jessewatters)

Social media users blasted Watters for attending the state dinner, with one X user writing, “Every King needs a court jester prancing around the state dinner acting like a fool.”

“Are they trying to cringe the royal family back home?” said another.

“Will he meet and greet with a smirk on his face? As usual?” another added.

According to this, Jesse Watters isn’t hosting his show tonight because he is at the dinner with King Charles pic.twitter.com/kEk2Lr5j1p — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Another quipped, “It’s true….Watters is technically at the dinner but he’s not at the table….he’s under it in his natural position of sucking on the convicted felon’s Mycena.”

“Jesse Watters at a formal dinner with the King , that’s an image,” said one commenter.

“I’d feel like I walked into Hell with that guest list. I don’t particularly care for Charles and Camilla, but I feel kind of bad for them,” wrote another.

“They asked for the “Full Trash Experience,”” another added.

“That should give King Charles a truly unique view of Americans,” one user stated.

Another said, “The Fox News Presidency. Republicans would throw a fit if Obama had his favorite news opinion writers at a dinner with him while he was still in office.”