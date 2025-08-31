After complaining about LGBTQ representation in movies like Lightyear, Snoop Dogg is offering something of an apology.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop wrote in a recent Instagram comment, after saying he was upset after same-sex characters in Lightyear spurred questions from his grandson. “All my gay friends [know] what’s up. They been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

The rapper sparked outrage after making the comments in an It’s Giving podcast episode shared online on August 20. In that episode, he recalled taking his grandson to see Lightyear and fielding his questions about two characters in a same-sex relationship.

“My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She is a woman!’”

Snoop’s reaction? “Oh, s***. I didn’t come in for this s***,” he said on the podcast. “I just came to watch the g**damn movie.”

But Snoop said his grandson didn’t relent, asking, “They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby?”

That moment made Snoop “scared to go to the movies,” he said. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for,” he said.

His comments were later edited out of the full podcast episode — “mistakenly,” according to a YouTube comment from the It’s Giving channel — and uploaded as a YouTube short days later.

Snoop’s comments went viral, and the backlash was swift. “What a terrible take on the lesbian couple,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “It’s 2025, [and] y’all still being homophobic?”

Another commenter wrote, “You’re telling me that as a 50-plus-year-old man, you still don’t know how to talk to a kid about same-sex parents? Why is that such a difficult concept to grasp?”

Some people even called for the Grammy-nominated artist to be dropped as a performer from Australia’s AFL Grand Final football match, according to 9 News Australia.

Snoop’s comments likely opened old wounds for LGBTQ Disney employees and moviegoers, who saw a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s character and her partner edited out and then reinstated after Disney employees protested the company’s stance on LGBTQ issues, as Variety reported.

Lauren Gunderson, a writer who’s credited for contributing “additional screenplay material” for Lightyear, responded to Snoop’s comments in a Threads post last week.

“As we wrote early versions of what became Lightyear, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he,’” she wrote. “As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it. I’m proud of it. To infinity. Love is love.”

In a follow-up post, Gunderson wrote, “I had very little to do with the final script. But I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen. I know they got a lot of s*** for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists. It’s not fiction. What is fiction is Zurg and lightspeed space travel and murderous aliens and a talking robot cat (long live Sox).”