‘Reservation Dogs,’ CMA Fest, Sidney Poitier Movie Marathon, Final Cut on ‘Dance’

The Indigenous teens of the award-winning Reservation Dogs return for a second season of authentically offbeat humor. Dierks Bentley and Elle King host Nashville’s annual CMA Fest with top country stars performing their hits. TCM’s Summer Under the Stars honors Sidney Poitier, who passed away earlier this year. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance pairs its final three contestants with all-stars before the final cut decides who dances in next week’s finale.

Winner of a prestigious Peabody Award and an American Film Institute accolade as one of the Top 10 shows of 2021 among other honors, FX’s offbeat comedy about Indigenous teens on a rural Oklahoma reservation is back for a second season of authentic, droll humor unlike anything else on TV. As the new season picks up, the “Dogs” fear they’re suffering from a curse, and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) takes responsibility, consulting her elders to find a way to reverse it. Elora (Devery Jacobs) has hit the road with the group’s sworn enemy Jackie (Elva Guerra), and their misadventures fill most of the premiere’s second episode. Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally guests as a divorcee who takes pity on the drifters but may live to regret it.

Filmed in June at the annual fan festival in Nashville, Dierks Bentley and Elle King host a three-hour compilation of top country music acts, with 30 performances on the playlist. Among the headliners from the 49th CMA Fest (the 19th time it has been telecast): Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Wynonna Judd with Carly Pearce, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band. Bentley collaborates with Billy Ray Cyrus on “Achy Breaky Heart” and King teams with Ashley McBryde on “Ex’s & Oh’s.”

Trailblazing movie star Sidney Poitier, who died in January at 94, was the first Black performer to win an Oscar as best actor and is the subject of a 24-hour marathon as TCM continues its monthlong salute to movie icons. The lineup kicks off early with 1957’s gritty Edge of the City, with highlights including one of his earliest breakthrough performances in 1955’s The Blackboard Jungle (7:30 am/ET), the 1966 Western Duel at Diablo (2 pm/ET) and reprising his Broadway performance in the 1961 film version of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun (8 pm/ET).

Three dancers were left standing after last week’s triple elimination: hip-hop specialist Essence Wilmington, Latin/ballroom whiz Alexis Warr and contemporary dancer Keaton Kermode. They get one last chance to strut their stuff—in a solo, paired with each other and with all-stars Kiki Nyemchek, Robert Green and Audrey Case—before one is eliminated, leaving two to face off in next week’s grand finale.

